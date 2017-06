Why Houston Businesses are Switching To Serviced Offices

More and more Houston businesses are switching to serviced offices instead leasing office space. Over the past 5 years there has been a huge migration to serviced offices and co-working spaces

-- Renting premises is a huge expense and can be quite inflexible for smaller businesses. When leasing a traditional office space you can't simply pay on a month-by-month basis, and then opt-out of the contract if your business idea doesn't go to plan. In addition you'll have to purchase all of the necessary IT and furnishings.Many companies are now opting to use serviced offices and co-working space. A serviced office is essentially a pay-as-you-use private office, and they usually have plenty of benefits that make them a more than worthy investment. Serviced offices are scalable which gives businesses more flexibility.Co-working space is perfect for entrepreneurs looking for a professional place to work from and meet clients when needed.Houston's newest serviced office provider is Astor Business Centers.is located at 8145 Highway 6 S (Hwy 6 @ Beechnut). ABC is a one-stop-shop for business support, training in addition to Serviced offices and Co-working space.For more information visit www.astorbusinesscenters.com