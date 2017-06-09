News By Tag
Why Houston Businesses are Switching To Serviced Offices
More and more Houston businesses are switching to serviced offices instead leasing office space. Over the past 5 years there has been a huge migration to serviced offices and co-working spaces
Many companies are now opting to use serviced offices and co-working space. A serviced office is essentially a pay-as-you-use private office, and they usually have plenty of benefits that make them a more than worthy investment. Serviced offices are scalable which gives businesses more flexibility.
Co-working space is perfect for entrepreneurs looking for a professional place to work from and meet clients when needed.
Houston's newest serviced office provider is Astor Business Centers. Astor Business Centers is located at 8145 Highway 6 S (Hwy 6 @ Beechnut) Alief, TX. ABC is a one-stop-shop for business support, training in addition to Serviced offices and Co-working space.
For more information visit www.astorbusinesscenters.com
