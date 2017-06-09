 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical
* Radiotherapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Global Radiotherapy Market Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type (Beam Radiotherapy (IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, Tomotherapy, 3D CRT, Proton Beam, Stereotactic), Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type ,By Indication, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pharmaceutical
Radiotherapy

Industry:
Health

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography.

By Type:

·         Beam Radiotherapy

Ø  IGRT

Ø  IMRT

Ø  VMAT

Ø  Tomotherapy

Ø  3D CRT

Ø  Proton Beam

Ø  Stereotactic

·         Brachytherapy

Ø  LDR

Ø  HDR

By Product:

·         Cyberknife

·         Gammaknife

·         Linac

·         Proton Beam

·         Systemic Radiotherapy

·         Seeds

·         Afterloaders

By Indication:

·         Prostate & Breast Cancer

By Geography:

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia Pacific

·         South America

·         Rest of the World

Based on geographical segmentation the Global Radiotherapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of MEA.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/global-radiotherapy-m...

Major Players of the Global Radiotherapy Market:

·         Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

·         Elekta AB

·         Accuray, Inc.

·         CIVCO Medical Solutions

·         Brainlab AG

·         C. R. Bard, Inc.

·         IsoRay Medical, Inc.

·         Nordion, Inc.

·         RaySearch Laboratories AB

·         PRECISIS AG

·         Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

·         TechnicasRadiofiscas S.L.

·         Hitachi, Ltd.

·         Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

·         Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

·         ProNova Solutions, LLC

·         ProTom International

Related Reports:

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-radiop...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Data bridge Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
18883872818
sales@databridgemarketreseacrh.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketreseacrh.com
Tags:Pharmaceutical, Radiotherapy
Industry:Health
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share