Global Radiotherapy Market Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type (Beam Radiotherapy (IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, Tomotherapy, 3D CRT, Proton Beam, Stereotactic), Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type ,By Indication, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Pharmaceutical

Radiotherapy Industry

Health

Pune - Maharashtra - India

-- The Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography.· Beam RadiotherapyØ IGRTØ IMRTØ VMATØ TomotherapyØ 3D CRTØ Proton BeamØ Stereotactic· BrachytherapyØ LDRØ HDR· Cyberknife· Gammaknife· Linac· Proton Beam· Systemic Radiotherapy· Seeds· Afterloaders· Prostate & Breast Cancer· North America· Europe· Asia Pacific· South America· Rest of the WorldBased on geographical segmentation the Global Radiotherapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of MEA.· Varian Medical Systems, Inc.· Elekta AB· Accuray, Inc.· CIVCO Medical Solutions· Brainlab AG· C. R. Bard, Inc.· IsoRay Medical, Inc.· Nordion, Inc.· RaySearch Laboratories AB· PRECISIS AG· Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.· TechnicasRadiofiscas S.L.· Hitachi, Ltd.· Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation· ProNova Solutions, LLC· ProTom InternationalReport Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- radiop... Data Bridge Market ResearchOffice Number-317, Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,Pune-411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research