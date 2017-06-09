News By Tag
Global Radiotherapy Market Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type (Beam Radiotherapy (IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, Tomotherapy, 3D CRT, Proton Beam, Stereotactic), Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type ,By Indication, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography.
By Type:
· Beam Radiotherapy
Ø IGRT
Ø IMRT
Ø VMAT
Ø Tomotherapy
Ø 3D CRT
Ø Proton Beam
Ø Stereotactic
· Brachytherapy
Ø LDR
Ø HDR
By Product:
· Cyberknife
· Gammaknife
· Linac
· Proton Beam
· Systemic Radiotherapy
· Seeds
· Afterloaders
By Indication:
· Prostate & Breast Cancer
By Geography:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· South America
· Rest of the World
Based on geographical segmentation the Global Radiotherapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of MEA.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global Radiotherapy Market:
· Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
· Elekta AB
· Accuray, Inc.
· CIVCO Medical Solutions
· Brainlab AG
· C. R. Bard, Inc.
· IsoRay Medical, Inc.
· Nordion, Inc.
· RaySearch Laboratories AB
· PRECISIS AG
· Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.
· TechnicasRadiofiscas S.L.
· Hitachi, Ltd.
· Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
· ProNova Solutions, LLC
· ProTom International
