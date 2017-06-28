Country(s)
SMi releases attendee list for 2nd MilSatCom USA
SMi Group has published a preliminary list of delegates for the 2nd MilSatCom USA Conference taking place on June 28-29 at the Sheraton Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia.
ARLINGTON, Va. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The attendee list for the 2nd MilSatCom USA Conference has been published on www.milsatcom-
The list features key government and military personnel from across the US Armed Forces and its foreign allies at the forefront of tactical milsatcom optimisation. There is also a large number of programme managers and technical directors who create platforms and technologies, as well as key decision makers and industry players paving the landscape for this vital area of defence.
Military attendees include representatives from the Australian Department of Defence, British Embassy, Canadian Armed Forces, DARPA, DISA, Joint Staff, Luxembourg Department of Defense, Mexican Space Agency, NASA, NATO, Northcom, US Air Force, US Army, US Centcom, US Stratcom, US Socom, Whith House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and more.
Commercial attendees include Airbus, Boeing, Datapath, General Dynamics, Hughes Network Systems, Inmarsat, Intelsat, Lockheed Martin, RT Logic, SES, Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation, Thales, Xtar and many more.
The full roster of delegates can be viewed on the Download Centre on the event website.
With the aims of optimising future US MilSatCom capabilities and international cooperation, MilSatCom USA 2017 will address challenges and deliberate issues surrounding the direction of US satellite programs with a focus on the ongoing acquisition process, Wideband AoA, ComSatCom utilization, as well as operational perspectives and technical insights for the future of MilSatCom systems.
MilSatCom USA is a part of SMi Group's successful MilSatCom portfolio of events which includes its flagship Global MilSatCom. Described as Europe's leading forum for satcom professionals, Global MilSatCom has been running for 18 years attracting over 450 attendees and 40 sponsors. With a wealth of experience, an international reputation and an established MilSatCom brand, SMi Group are bringing this industry-leading show once again to the USA.
All active US and foreign military and government personnel will be granted free admission to the event. However, pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizers.
All commercial organizations who wish to attend should contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-
2nd Annual MilSatCom USA
June 28-29, 2017
Sheraton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA
http://www.milsatcom-
Contact Information:
For queries on military bookings, contact Daniel Tyler on dtyler@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
