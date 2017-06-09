 
News By Tag
* Social Marketing
* Social Marketing Campaigns
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* United Kingdom
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Why educators prefer Perfect Circle social marketing campaigns

Opportunities for furthering your education in the UK, for pursuing qualifications and acquiring skills, are the best in the world. But to make the most of these opportunities, you need to make informed choices.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Social Marketing
Social Marketing Campaigns

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
UK - Lancashire - England

UNITED KINGDOM, England - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Social marketing is at work in education

Social marketing has been used to deliver successful behaviour change campaigns throughout the healthcare sector for many years.  The fundamental principles involved are also being used in other sectors, including education.  The early signs confirm that it's having a dramatic effect on the lives of students.

Getting alongside learners and influencing their choices

Perfect Circle, a leading social marketing agency, is now working with schools, FE colleges and universities, to promote transformational outcomes for their students.

Whether a student is seeking to transfer to a sixth form, or go on to an FE college or university, at all stages of the learning process there are always crucial decisions to be made, and sometimes those decisions aren't immediately clear.

"A social marketing campaign gets alongside students, understands their thought-making processes, and attempts to influence their learning behaviours and final decisions, by presenting clear, accurate guidance in compelling and actionable ways," said Oliver Morton, Director at Perfect Circle.

Social marketing campaigns – motivating students to act

An accurately targeted social marketing campaign can deliver key messages and opportunities, to students of all ages – whether they are just starting out, or about to graduate.

For example, students with an interest in veterinary care, could be alerted to relevant placement opportunities, or those  considering FE or sixth form, made aware of the  advantages/disadvantages of both approaches.

Sometimes you need to recognise your potential, before you can reach it!

But social marketing isn't just about promoting education opportunities and increasing awareness, it's also designed to deliver inspirational messages that motivate and encourage young learners to aim high.

Social marketing promotes positive (and personal) behaviour change, so individuals can go on and achieve great things with confidence – things they never drempt were possible.

"A social marketing campaign demonstrates to students of different ages, the importance of learning and the impact it can have on their career aspirations and opportunities in later life,"  said Oliver. "

The future is social marketing

The education sector needs social marketing if it's to continue to deliver first class students that benefit our industries and economy.  Social marketing can influence the calibre of our future industry leaders – and we think that's quite special.

Know More Information on https://www.perfect-circle.co.uk/

Contact
Perfect Circle
01706 373 440
perfectcircleuk@gmail.com
End
Source:Perfect Circle
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Social Marketing, Social Marketing Campaigns
Industry:Marketing
Location:United Kingdom - Lancashire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Perfect Circle Consultancy Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share