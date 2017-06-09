News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Why educators prefer Perfect Circle social marketing campaigns
Opportunities for furthering your education in the UK, for pursuing qualifications and acquiring skills, are the best in the world. But to make the most of these opportunities, you need to make informed choices.
Social marketing has been used to deliver successful behaviour change campaigns throughout the healthcare sector for many years. The fundamental principles involved are also being used in other sectors, including education. The early signs confirm that it's having a dramatic effect on the lives of students.
Getting alongside learners and influencing their choices
Perfect Circle, a leading social marketing agency, is now working with schools, FE colleges and universities, to promote transformational outcomes for their students.
Whether a student is seeking to transfer to a sixth form, or go on to an FE college or university, at all stages of the learning process there are always crucial decisions to be made, and sometimes those decisions aren't immediately clear.
"A social marketing campaign gets alongside students, understands their thought-making processes, and attempts to influence their learning behaviours and final decisions, by presenting clear, accurate guidance in compelling and actionable ways," said Oliver Morton, Director at Perfect Circle.
Social marketing campaigns – motivating students to act
An accurately targeted social marketing campaign can deliver key messages and opportunities, to students of all ages – whether they are just starting out, or about to graduate.
For example, students with an interest in veterinary care, could be alerted to relevant placement opportunities, or those considering FE or sixth form, made aware of the advantages/
Sometimes you need to recognise your potential, before you can reach it!
But social marketing isn't just about promoting education opportunities and increasing awareness, it's also designed to deliver inspirational messages that motivate and encourage young learners to aim high.
Social marketing promotes positive (and personal) behaviour change, so individuals can go on and achieve great things with confidence – things they never drempt were possible.
"A social marketing campaign demonstrates to students of different ages, the importance of learning and the impact it can have on their career aspirations and opportunities in later life," said Oliver. "
The future is social marketing
The education sector needs social marketing if it's to continue to deliver first class students that benefit our industries and economy. Social marketing can influence the calibre of our future industry leaders – and we think that's quite special.
Know More Information on https://www.perfect-
Contact
Perfect Circle
01706 373 440
perfectcircleuk@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse