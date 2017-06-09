News By Tag
Soak Up The Sun on Holiday in September
September is one of the best months to visit France. Not only can you still enjoy plenty of sunshine and warm weather, but you can also appreciate cheaper airfares and lower costs on tourist attractions. The best part has to be fewer crowds of tourists to contend with, so you are sure to get a good beach spot in locations like Normandy and the French Riviera and take your time when visiting the chateaux and gardens. And for those who are fans of French wine, September marks the start of the grape harvest meaning there are plenty of wine related events happening around the country!
If you fancy Italy as your holiday destination this year, then choose September as the month to go. September is a great time to visit beautiful Italy, and the reasons are weather and festival related. The weather of Italy in September is hot days, followed by cool nights and toward the end of the month, it is more autumnal. However, the weather never peaks too high, so it is a great time for more outdoor activities like hiking. It is also the month for going back to work and school for Italians, so opening hours for shops and attractions are often better than in August. September also marks the start of harvest, so there are several food festival celebrations happening around the country, and with Italy having one of the most popular cuisines in the world, there is no better time of year to book one of Quality Villas luxury villas in Italy! Find out more here: www.qualityvillas.com/
For those who want something a little more exotic for their holidays, Morocco is a good choice, and September is a lovely time to visit. The sun is still warm, with the weather still reaching the heights of July and August, though it's cool at night. Many of the shops and tourist attractions are open, with fewer crowds, and you can enjoy the best parts of what Morocco has to offer, such as the gorgeous sandy beaches, a hike through the mountains, shopping in the busy markets or a camel ride through the desert.
September is a fantastic time of year to take a holiday, and Quality Villas has offers on a few properties throughout the whole of 2017 in France, Italy and Morocco so you can snap up a stunning villa any available week and enjoy 10% off the total price!
