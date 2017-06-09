Country(s)
tealbook Announces the Launch of their Concierge Service: White Glove Supplier Discovery
Without the right resources, procurement is left to laboriously search for suppliers by looking through various internal and external sources of disaggregated data. Procurement leaders are looking for opportunities to reduce operational tasks and increase transparency so they can scale their team's efforts and focus on more strategic initiatives.
tealbook's Validation Expertise Tool (VET) process provides instant supplier recommendations for any set of requirements by leveraging an enterprise's existing supplier data and the aggregated knowledge and recommendations of industry peers. This accelerated discovery process ensures that the business partners with the right suppliers faster so they can build competitive advantage and efficiently meet customer demand.
The tealbook Concierge Service is now available for 'white glove' support following the VET process, allowing procurement to spend their time adding value for internal partners while the Concierge Team further validates discovered supplier qualifications against business needs.
"tealbook provides access to data that is available today but is in a disaggregated state," said Greg Tennyson, Chief Procurement Officer at VSP Global. "The Concierge Service is just one more way to leverage aggregated, centralized data to make trusted supplier intelligence available to lean strategic sourcing teams."
"Many procurement professionals don't have the opportunity to be strategic because they are caught up doing time-consuming tactical tasks," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of tealbook. "Offloading the process of searching for and validating suppliers helps them focus their time on more value-added initiatives and accelerates the delivery of value to the business."
A pilot of the Concierge Service led to shorter response times from suppliers, an improved qualification process, and expanded access to innovation.
"tealbook's Concierge was able to get me a list of top validated industry suppliers (also peer endorsed) within a week's time," said Dana Small, a Sourcing Manager at BioMarin Pharmaceutical. "Compare this to the typical discovery and RFI review process where it can take weeks to months to validate supplier qualifications, and the efficiency gain for my role is incredible. For a growing business like ours, it gives us the confidence that we are considering the best suppliers while enabling us to move quickly and stay agile."
With the tealbook Concierge Service, which is now available to all tealbook enterprise clients, any procurement team can instantly accelerate the qualification of trusted suppliers across all categories of spend before initiating a Request for Proposal (RFP) or auction in their existing system.
