An International Perspective on SatCom Capabilities at Global MilSatCom 2017

-- Described as "the best networking event" by its audience, SMi's 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will yet again raise the bar with an agenda featuring a line-up of high-level speakers and unmissable interactive opportunities offered during four days of conference sessions, workshops and networking receptions.Representing all corners of the international SatCom community, the event will feature over 40 sessions from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, including the following keynote presentations:Air Commodore Nick Hay, Head of Capability, C4ISR & SRO for Future Beyond Line of Sight Programme, HQ Joint Forces Command, UK Ministry of DefenceDeanna Ryals, Chief of International MilSatCom, US Air ForceBrigadier General Nag Jung Choi, Commander of Defence Communication Command, Republic of Korea MilitaryColonel Cameron Stoltz, Director of Space Requirements, Director-General Space, Canadian ForcesColonel Shinichiro Tsui, counsellor National Space Police Secretariat, Japanese Cabinet OfficeThe full roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals will take place on the 7-9of November. The conference will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments in SatCom technology, discuss strategies to fulfil capability gaps, and address critical military and government requirements.For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. There is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for online bookings made by 30of June.19Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition7-9 November 2017Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UKwww.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog---ENDS---Contact Information:For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi- online.co.uk . For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi- online.co.uk . For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk