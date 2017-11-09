News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
An International Perspective on SatCom Capabilities at Global MilSatCom 2017
Canada, Japan, Korea, UK and USA to host keynote presentations at the 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition in London.
Representing all corners of the international SatCom community, the event will feature over 40 sessions from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, including the following keynote presentations:
MilSatCom UK- A UK MoD Perspective
Air Commodore Nick Hay, Head of Capability, C4ISR & SRO for Future Beyond Line of Sight Programme, HQ Joint Forces Command, UK Ministry of Defence
Developing Next Generation MilSatCom Capabilities and the Importance of Early Allied Involvement
Deanna Ryals, Chief of International MilSatCom, US Air Force
Direction of Future MilSatCom Programmes for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces
Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi, Commander of Defence Communication Command, Republic of Korea Military
An Update on Canadian MilSatCom
Colonel Cameron Stoltz, Director of Space Requirements, Director-General Space, Canadian Forces
Developing Japan's Space Diplomacy and the Importance of Allied Collaboration
Colonel Shinichiro Tsui, counsellor National Space Police Secretariat, Japanese Cabinet Office
The full roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/
Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals will take place on the 7th-9th of November. The conference will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments in SatCom technology, discuss strategies to fulfil capability gaps, and address critical military and government requirements.
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. There is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for online bookings made by 30th of June.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
www.globalmilsatcom.com/
---ENDS---
Contact Information:
For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse