 
News By Tag
* Milsatcom
* Govsatcom
* Satellite Communications
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Place
* England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


An International Perspective on SatCom Capabilities at Global MilSatCom 2017

Canada, Japan, Korea, UK and USA to host keynote presentations at the 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition in London.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Milsatcom
Govsatcom
Satellite Communications

Industry:
Aerospace

Location:
England - England

Subject:
Events

June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Described as "the best networking event" by its audience, SMi's 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will yet again raise the bar with an agenda featuring a line-up of high-level speakers and unmissable interactive opportunities offered during four days of conference sessions, workshops and networking receptions.

Representing all corners of the international SatCom community, the event will feature over 40 sessions from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, including the following keynote presentations:

MilSatCom UK- A UK MoD Perspective
Air Commodore Nick Hay, Head of Capability, C4ISR & SRO for Future Beyond Line of Sight Programme, HQ Joint Forces Command, UK Ministry of Defence

Developing Next Generation MilSatCom Capabilities and the Importance of Early Allied Involvement
Deanna Ryals, Chief of International MilSatCom, US Air Force

Direction of Future MilSatCom Programmes for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces
Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi, Commander of Defence Communication Command, Republic of Korea Military

An Update on Canadian MilSatCom
Colonel Cameron Stoltz, Director of Space Requirements, Director-General Space, Canadian Forces

Developing Japan's Space Diplomacy and the Importance of Allied Collaboration
Colonel Shinichiro Tsui, counsellor National Space Police Secretariat, Japanese Cabinet Office

The full roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals will take place on the 7th-9th of November. The conference will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments in SatCom technology, discuss strategies to fulfil capability gaps, and address critical military and government requirements.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. There is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for online bookings made by 30th of June.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Milsatcom, Govsatcom, Satellite Communications
Industry:Aerospace
Location:England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share