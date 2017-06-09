Tamese&Jackson Launch Exclusive Giftset Range At Asda For Ramadan And Eid 2017

Media Contact

-- SAPONA Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of an exclusive line of gift sets for their Tamese&Jackson range for Ramadan and Eid 2017.Following the successful launch of its everyday lines in 2016, Tamese&Jackson, a brand of halal-certified personal care products, has added three new gift sets to its current range. This is to further meet the demands of its customers who wish to use products that are made with natural extracts and are ethically produced, including being cruelty free and free from alcohol, GMOs and parabens."I am really liking the fact that companies are starting to recognize that there is a demand for halal skincare, as well as ethically-produced products." – Curly Fries blogTamese&Jackson is distinctive and appealing due to its unique fusion of traditional and contemporary design. The eye-catching traditional Islamic inspired patterns have been given a contemporary twist and the brand's collaboration with leading global fragrance houses has produced compelling scents, combining both traditional and modern ingredients, thus creating a great option for the modern Muslim consumer looking for a halal alternative."Aesthetically they look amazing and add a touch of elegance to any bathroom or kitchen … which is perfect for Ramadan and when gifted to friends and family!" – Humairak BlogMade proudly in England and of truly superior quality, these gift sets represent affordable luxury. A halal gift option for the Muslim consumer whose faith and values influence their decision to purchase a product, especially at this time of year.All three new gift sets are exclusively available in selected ASDA stores in the UK.The Tamese&Jackson gift set range embodies our belief of affordable luxury. These three gift sets are; Lime&Reyhan body wash and lotion, Lime&Reyhan hand wash and lotion, plus Blue Orchid body wash and lotion, keeping their unique and fresh fragrances as well as their contemporary look giving a unique option for the modern Muslim consumer, whose faith and values influence their decision to purchase.Tamese&Jackson is a new brand of halal-certified, wholesome (tayyib) personal care range, ethically produced in the UK.With a solid, high capacity manufacturing base in the UK, coupled with our creative expertise in new brand development, first and foremost we set out to create a new high quality brand that would suit any bathroom or kitchen regardless of the geographical location, faith or demographic of the consumer. We looked at classical Islamic art, particularly of tiles and Persian rugs for inspiration and finally chose patterns we were able to simplify without losing their character and beauty. We believe a simple bottle of soap next to the wash basin can be like a canvas with art reflecting ones personality, so we created designs which to a western eye would be attractive, beautiful and contemporary, yet to someone familiar with the rich and colourful history of Islamic patterns this would conjure up a sense of comfort and security, better known as "home".We commissioned a highly reputable fragrance house to create scents that would suit both western and eastern tastes and finally as the "icing on the cake" we studied the benefits of a wide variety of natural extracts on the skin and hair and chose ginger for one range, papaya for another and aloevera for another, creating three unique fragrance groups each comprising of a range of hand and body washes, hand and body lotions, shampoo, conditioner and talc, all made proudly in England and of truly superior quality.Why halal?Halal, simply means "permissible"in Arabic and is traditionally a term associated with food describing what can be eaten, as opposed to haram, which are foods that are forbidden. In recent years however the term has increasingly been used to describe a wide range of other products and services, which are permissible to the Islamic way of life, with personal care and cosmetics heading this list of alternative uses of the word.Halal is not exclusively for Muslims. Halal refers to goods or services permissible under Islamic law but which are designed for health, safety and benefit to all regardless of age, religion or culture. In the case of halal personal care products, the concept covers aspects of production including sourcing of halal ingredients and usage of permissible substances. A proportion of what you put on your skin is absorbed into your body, therefore as the consumption of pork or alcohol is forbidden, ingredients derived from these should not be present in skincare products either.We have learned from studies that alcohol can cause dryness of the skin and act as an irritant, so removing it make our products milder and suitable to more skin types. Similarly, we do not use any ingredients derived from pork or any other animals, making our products suitable to vegetarians, and we do not use any genetically modified ingredients nor parabens. As a company we have respect for all animals and are against any form of cruelty to or testing on them.For many years we have been used to seeing an increasing array of organic and fair trade certified products on our shelves. Halal certification brings together positive aspects from a number of different areas, amalgamating them into one single certification mark that can be trusted. Halal is a vehicle towards healthy living suitable for all regardless of age, ethnic background or faith.Established in the UK in 1997, Sapona Limited started out by designing and producing gifts and within a short period of time the focus turned primarily to health and beauty, personal care and cosmetics. We are a small team yet very much dedicated to developing high quality products.