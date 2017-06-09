 
JemJem Introduces Apple Pay as Payment Option

 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- JemJem, an enterprise e-Commerce platform for refurbished Apple products today brings its customers Apple Pay, which is transforming online payments with an easy, fast, convenient, secure and private payment gateway.

With the new streaming update, Apple Pay is now available to all JemJem customers. With the tractability of the template, the Apple Pay button can be displayed on product pages, allowing instant single items or integrated purchases seamlessly into the checkout process, authorizing the customers to quickly purchase their entire basket in a single instinctual step.

Privacy and security is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use your card with it, the actual card numbers are stored on the device or on the Apple servers. As a substitute, a unique device account number is assigned, encoded and stored securely in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique security code.

"Apple Pay is one of the best ecommerce payment technologies around today. We are tremendously excited to get this in the hands of all our customers. With its established conversion rate escalations, we are looking forward to getting Apple Pay setup on our mobile application as well." – Jay Kim, President/CEO, JemJem.

Apple Pay is easy to arrange and the users will continue to receive all the rewards and beneﬁts offered by debit and credit cards.

Shopping online on websites and through apps accepting Apple Pay is as simple as a touch of a finger with Touch ID, so there is no need to manually fill in the overlong account forms or type in the billing and shipping information repeatedly.

About JemJem

JemJem is the largest online retailer of refurbished apple products in USA. Taking pride in the quality and the condition of the products it sells, every product or accessory sold by the company goes through a certification process that ensures full sanitization of each and every devices and full functionality. In addition to this, all the refurbished products come with a 90-day warranty.

Logon to https://www.jemjem.com/ for more information.

Contact
Brian Lamb
949-398-2206
***@jemjem.com
Source:Jem Jem
Email:***@jemjem.com
