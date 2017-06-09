 
STATE EXPRESS Flaunt the Addition of Super Luxury Car, Vans & Suv in its Sfleet at Essex farm, Delhi

Established in the year 1980, State Express has achieved a niche in tours and travel industry with the recent addition of the impressive luxury vehicles in its fleet.
 
 
DELHI, India - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Established in the year 1980, State Express has achieved a niche in tours and travel industry with the recent addition of the impressive luxury vehicles in its fleet. The fleet services of the State Express has always impressed its customer with their stunning collection of vehicles of all the renowned brands including Mercedes, Volkswagen, Audi, Jaguars. The addition of latest state-of-the-art new super luxury saloons, vans, and SUV's has made the Sate Express as the most sought travel agent when it comes to luxury and customer services. In the recent display of their fleet strength, all the guest were amazed by the latest collection vehicles including Jaguar F-Pace; the latest model launched by British car maker, Jaguar XF, Audi A-8, Land Rover Discovery Sports, Range Rover Evoque, Toyota Hiace Commuter vanswith modified features such as new furbished luxury seats, LED and various other. Each of their vehicles is designed to undertake journey on any kind of terrain in great comfort and style and are capable of impressing even the most discerning guests with its stunning looks. Their fleet service includes all major global brands of varying capacity and segments which are used by Embassies, International Organizations, Multinational and Indian corporates and event companies.

In recognition of the commitment to excellence, State Express is also the recipient of several awards from industry associations, industry publications and the Government of India.

Contact Us

State Express India

1st Floor, Bhanot House 17,

Community Centre, Gulmohar Enclave,

Gulmohar Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110049

Telephone Number: +91-11-47674000 during office hours (10AM-6PM IST)

You may reach us 24/7 at following Emergency Contact Number:

+91-11-47674050 (when calling us from outside India)

011-47674050 (when calling us from within India)

Click here to email: info@statexp.in

Website: http://www.stateexpressindia.com

Fax Number: +91 11 47674040

State Express has reputation for providing exceptional personalized as well as highly professional and service to individual traveller, Groups and special inbound tour operators in India.

