News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Make your business profit high in Gaur Sadar Bazar
Now the time is turn out in your side to make high profit in your business because the Gaur real estate developers now launched the new commercial project of Gaur Sadar Bazar.
The Gaur real estate group is one of the leading a familiar one to providing the outstanding services of both residential and commercial projects at affordable cost of price. And it completed the hundreds of residential and commercial projects in Noida extension. The Gaur Sadar Bazar is also located in the city of greater Noida extension that can easily connected to the transport connectivity like national highways, metros etc.
There are four lakh of people are living in the Noida extension that is one of the biggest advantages for your business growth. On the other hand the Gaur Sadar Bazar is the part of familiar commercial space of Gaur blue sapphire and it is located in the seventh floor of blue sapphire mall with all the facilities without any trouble.
For more information:
http://www.gaur.net.in/
9582279644
Contact
9582279644
***@glorice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse