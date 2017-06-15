News By Tag
Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan: A Special School for Children with Special Needs
With cutting edge education and facilities, the Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN) school for children with special needs is now providing great services for young people who have physical and mental challenges.
The MBCN school is run by the esteemed Ponty Chadha Foundation. This is one of the few schools which is funded by generous donors, meaning there is no charge for the services given to the special children who attend the school.
MBCN was established in 1999 and features an incredible facility. It comes equipped with 35 classrooms, speech therapy facilities, and much more. In addition, it was constructed specifically as a special school for children with special needs. For this reason, it has ramps for wheelchairs, guiding tiles for students with vision disabilities, and many other features which make it ideal for any student with a physical or mental disability.
The school also has an incredible staff who are highly trained to help children with special needs become self-dependent. The staff at MBCN offer a wide range of services, as they are trained in a number of disciplines. There are certified counsellors, physiotherapists, speech therapists, special educators, and occupational therapists.
Children with special needs deserve an education that is tailored to help them succeed in society. MBCN offers programs which can help children with any physical or mental disability become more independent and confident. Every student enrolled at the school has an Individual Education Plan (IEP). These plans allow the staff to use specific techniques to address the student's needs. The programs at MBCN follow proven strategies to help children with special needs develop motor skills, social skills, academic abilities, and even recreational skills.
In addition to helping the child learn and become self-dependent, MBCN also works with parents to provide support and ensure they understand the strategies being used in their child's education. The school is geared towards inclusion and building a network of cooperative and supportive people around each child.
With few options available for children with disabilities, this special school for children with special needs provides much-needed support. Its facilities, staff, and education plans are all geared towards helping these children flourish and become the best versions of themselves.
For more information visit the website: http://www.mbcnschool.org
Jun 15, 2017