HYCM Expands Its Offerings With The Addition of Bitcoin Trading

The broker has expanded its list of trading instruments to include BTC/USD following increased demand from clients.

Rosemary Barnes

00357 25 245750

rosemary.barnes@ hycm.com

-- HYCM, a multi-regulated global leader in online capital markets trading, has announced the launch of Bitcoin trading, adding BTC/USD to its expanding list of trading instruments.As well as having access to a wide range of tradable assets including currencies, commodities, metals, shares and indices, clients now have the option to speculate on the price of Bitcoin against the US Dollar on HYCM's cutting-edge trading platform.Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency has seen a massive growth in popularity in recent times and is highly attractive to traders. Its highly volatile nature makes it ideal for CFD trading and an excellent choice for a financial trading portfolio as it can provide many opportunities to trade. HYCM offers Bitcoin CFD trades with up to 100:1 leverage and it is possible to start trading from as little as $100.According to HYCM, the decision to offer bitcoin follows the impressive returns it has recently generated, which has in turn generated a lot of interest from clients. BTC/USD trading has its own specific technical and fundamental factors and therefore presents new opportunities to currency traders. HYCM is one of the leading brokers offering this exciting cryptocurrency as part of its range of assets.Interest in cryptocurrencies has soared this year with with most blockchain assets traded across the globe up considerably. Bitcoin recently surpassed a historic $2,000 price level and now has a market cap of approximately $34 billion.As more and more people get to grips with how the technology works and real-world uses are rolled-out universally, the appeal of trading Bitcoin is expected to grow even further. HYCM has acknowledged its increasing importance and has decided to offer its clients this highly attractive trading option with the addition of the BTC/USD pair.HYCMNotes to editors:HYCM is a leading provider of online FX and CFD trading services to retail and institutional investors. With a 40 year operational history and a strong focus on client satisfaction and technological advancement, HYCM has become the online broker of choice for investors across the globe, providing access to a range of asset classes including currencies, commodities, metals, shares and indices.HYCM offers clients a complete trading solution together with all the trading tools and analysis needed to make informed trading decisions. Backed by its state-of-the-art trading platforms, including mobile app enabling clients to trade while on the go, HYCM has secured a strong industry reputation for delivering a trading experience that is second to none.HYCM is part of the Henyep Capital Markets Group, an international conglomerate with businesses in financial services, property, education and charity and is multi-regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Dubai Financial Service Authority (DFSA).The company is represented globally with offices in United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Cyprus and Dubai.Media Contact:Rosemary BarnesEmail: rosemary.barnes@hycm.comTelephone: +357 25 24 5750