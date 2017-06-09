 
Amazon Customers Rush to Buy Life Glow Biotin at 25% Off

Biotin consumers are flocking to Amazon.com to take advantage of Life Glow's 25% discount.
 
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- After recently announcing the special 25% discount on its Biotin 5000 mcg supplement, Life Glow Products have seen a huge increase in orders. Customers immediately rushed to Amazon.com so they can get the biotin for hair growth at a discounted price.

Life Glow Products is having the 25% off promo to celebrate the official relaunching of its biotin supplement online. The said product was met with much enthusiasm and support as several Amazon customers were greatly anticipating its comeback after a short break.

Biotin, also known as vitamin H, not only promotes cellular energy production and amino acid metabolism but also encourages thicker and stronger hair and nail growth. It has the ability to nourish the skin as well, giving it a clearer, healthier glow. Those who regularly take biotin capsules often say they have noticed a significant improvement in their overall health thanks to the supplement.

"Each bottle of our Life Glow Biotin contains 60 veggie capsules that are guaranteed gluten-free and vegetarian-safe," says a company official. The capsules are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility here in the USA. We have also secured a pharmaceutical grade classification so make sure that our biotin supplements are absolutely safe for regular consumption," he further added.

To avail of Life Glow's special biotin promo, Amazon customers must use the coupon code YV7LW5BX during the final checkout. The price will then be reduced to $10.50 per bottle, instead of the original $13.99. The 25% discount will last until this coming June 16th, and is applicable to 1 bottle per customer only.

The Life Glow Products official invites everyone who wants to experience having healthier hair, skin and nails to try the supplement for themselves. He advises customers to go to Amazon.com now so they can buy the Biotin 5000 mcg at https://www.amazon.com/Biotin-Growth-Super-Potency-Supple....

About Life Glow Products
Life Glow Products is a trusted retailer of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade supplements. Its products are available on Amazon.com where consumers can do a search for Life Glow Biotin, Life Glow Probiotics, and Life Glow Turmeric.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
