 
News By Tag
* Creta Maris
* CINEMA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hersonissos
  Crete
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Cine Creta Maris: An open-air cinema reopens in the center of Hersonissos

The open-air cinema "Cine Creta Maris" opens its doors again.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Creta Maris
CINEMA

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Hersonissos - Crete - Greece

Subject:
Events

HERSONISSOS, Greece - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- 42 years ago, Creta Maris Beach Resort had launched "Cine Creta Maris", the first open-air cinema in the center of Hersonissos, offering the most pleasant memories to local and international audience. On Thursday, 15th of June 2017, it reopens, enabling residents of the wider region and tourists to enjoy the best summer movies in a comfortable and delightful environment.

Open-air cinema is a space that travels the mind and the soul, while awaking memories from our childhood and the old town of Hersonissos. In recent years, it is considered a culturally protected institution and this is the main reason why Creta Maris decided to reopen it.

"Cine Creta Maris" is located at Creta Maris Beach Resort premises, and has the largest space on a European scale, as well as all the necessary amenities for an ideal movie night. From Thursday, June 15, and throughout the summer, Cine Creta Maris will be one of the best choices for a night out with friends and family. General admission tickets will be priced at 8 euros, while a special ticket price of 5 euros will be also available for children, unemployed and seniors. Moreover, special prices of 6 euros will be available for group bookings of more than 15 people. Cine Creta Maris will present Premier Movies in English with Greek subtitles. A movie will be shown twice a day, while new movies will be shown every Thursday.

Creta Maris Beach Resort's open-air cinema aspires to become a favorite summer destination that will surpass the cinematic experience with its beauty and coolness.

About Creta Maris Beach Resort:

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

Please find pictures of the Cine Creta Maris on high resolution on the below link:

https://we.tl/gNSIHf9rVy

Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:

http://www.maris.gr/media/image-library.aspx

Contact
Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou
***@cretamaris.gr
End
Source:Creta Maris Beach Resort
Email:***@cretamaris.gr
Tags:Creta Maris, CINEMA
Industry:Tourism
Location:Hersonissos - Crete - Greece
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creta Maris PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share