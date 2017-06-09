Cine Creta Maris: An open-air cinema reopens in the center of Hersonissos

The open-air cinema "Cine Creta Maris" opens its doors again.

Contact

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

***@cretamaris.gr Creta Maris Beach ResortMrs Faye Papaioannou

End

-- 42 years ago, Creta Maris Beach Resort had launched "", the first open-air cinema in the center of Hersonissos, offering the most pleasant memories to local and international audience. On, it reopens, enabling residents of the wider region and tourists to enjoy the best summer movies in a comfortable and delightful environment.Open-air cinema is a space that travels the mind and the soul, while awaking memories from our childhood and the old town of Hersonissos. In recent years, it is considered a culturally protected institution and this is the main reason why Creta Maris decided to reopen it." is located at Creta Maris Beach Resort premises, and has the largest space on a European scale, as well as all the necessary amenities for an ideal movie night. From Thursday, June 15, and throughout the summer, Cine Creta Maris will be one of the best choices for a night out with friends and family. General admission tickets will be priced at 8 euros, while a special ticket price of 5 euros will be also available for children, unemployed and seniors. Moreover, special prices of 6 euros will be available for group bookings of more than 15 people. Cine Creta Maris will present Premier Movies in English with Greek subtitles. A movie will be shown twice a day, while new movies will be shown every Thursday.Creta Maris Beach Resort's open-air cinema aspires to become a favorite summer destination that will surpass the cinematic experience with its beauty and coolness.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Please find pictures of the Cine Creta Maris on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: