The best travel routes in Andalusia to enjoy fun activities

With a car hire in southern Spain, you can enjoy the most amazing beaches, landscapes and cities of Andalusia. Get to know some of the best travel routes.

rent a car marbesol.

Contact

Marbesol, Avda. del Comandante Garcia Morato 28

29004 Málaga

***@solbyte.com Marbesol, Avda. del Comandante Garcia Morato 2829004 Málaga

End

-- Andalusia is a diverse land full of contrasts. You could spend a lifetime getting to know this piece on earth and you would never cease to amaze. Departing from the heart of the Costa del Sol, Málaga, move yourself around with a; Once you are equipped with a vehicle that fulfills your needs, we propose several routes of activities:Start your route in La Malagueta Beach. After a bath, head east. On the coast of Granada, you cannot miss the Playa de la Herradura, in Almuñécar;Nor that of La Guardia, in Salobreña. Once in Almeria, head to the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park and the beaches of Las Salinas, Mónsul, Genoveses and Rodalquilar. An amazing experience!The beaches of Cádiz and Hueva will leave you with a great taste in your mouth. The beaches of Bolina, Zahara de los Atunes or Tarifa, in Cadiz; And El Portil and Matalascañas, in Huelva. There are endless of them. Do not miss the opportunity to visit the Park of Doñana and the village of Rocío, in the municipality of Almonte. You will know the genuine Andalusian flavor.If you are in the interior, visit towns like Úbeda and Baeza, examples of the Andalusian "Renaissance". On the other hand, Ronda will captivate you by its location on a mountain and its facades almost precipitating by a spectacular cut cut on the river Guadalevín.If you want to enjoy your routes through the diverse landscape and culture of Andalusia with a cheap rental car in best conditions, visit https://www.marbesol.com/