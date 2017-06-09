News By Tag
The best travel routes in Andalusia to enjoy fun activities
With a car hire in southern Spain, you can enjoy the most amazing beaches, landscapes and cities of Andalusia. Get to know some of the best travel routes.
Route of the Oriental Beaches
Start your route in La Malagueta Beach. After a bath, head east. On the coast of Granada, you cannot miss the Playa de la Herradura, in Almuñécar;
Western Beaches Route
The beaches of Cádiz and Hueva will leave you with a great taste in your mouth. The beaches of Bolina, Zahara de los Atunes or Tarifa, in Cadiz; And El Portil and Matalascañas, in Huelva. There are endless of them. Do not miss the opportunity to visit the Park of Doñana and the village of Rocío, in the municipality of Almonte. You will know the genuine Andalusian flavor.
Inner Route
If you are in the interior, visit towns like Úbeda and Baeza, examples of the Andalusian "Renaissance"
If you want to enjoy your routes through the diverse landscape and culture of Andalusia with a cheap rental car in best conditions, visit https://www.marbesol.com/
