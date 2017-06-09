News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Capgemini Positioned In The Expansive And Established Zone
Since 1994, Sogeti Labs provides insight, research, and inspiration through articles , presentations, and videos on devops tools, big data analytics tools & various other technologies that can be downloaded from our website.
Capgemini is rated in the Expansive and Established zone in Overall, Mechanical Engineering Services and Embedded Systems, and in the Leadership zone for Aerospace, Automotive, Computer Peripherals and Storage, Construction and Heavy Machinery, Energy & Utilities, Industrial Automation and Medical Devices.
According to the report, the ranking is based on Capgemini's strong Go-To-Market capability, as well as ability to scale in new vertical practices in R&D services to drive continued growth and a formal innovation culture.
Zinnov assessed more than 35 global Product & Engineering service providers and positioned those in the Leadership zone who had "strong vertical presence, robust focus on end customers of customers, and ability to drive customer-led innovations."
"To be recognized as a global leader across our key industry sectors is a testament to our rigorous approach for end-to-end product development and dedicated attention towards enabling a formal innovation culture", said Sanjay Salunkhe, Global Head of Capgemini's Product and Engineering Services. "Capgemini continues to invest in the next wave of digital technologies to help our customers build successful products and services in an increasingly connected world. As a result of combining engineering and software based product innovation, we are a trusted partner for global manufacturers."
"Capgemini is among the leading players in verticals like aerospace, industrial automation, medical devices among others. The company's capabilities particularly in healthcare and IPs built in this space make them a forerunner in this vertical. Group synergies have helped Capgemini strengthen its leadership position in the product engineering space. A large client base, digital product development accelerators, IoT, Cybersecurity & DevOps frameworks consistently reinforce their position among leading players in this space and their ability to provide scale in India, Europe and the US gives Capgemini the differentiation,' said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov.
Zinnov Zones is an annual rating report published by Zinnov which ranks service providers based on their competencies and capabilities.
About Capgemini
With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion in 2016. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.
Learn more about us at www.capgemini.com.
About Sogeti
Sogeti is a leading provider of technology and engineering services. Sogeti delivers solutions that enable digital transformation and offers cutting-edge expertise in Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Manufacturing, Quality Assurance & Testing, and emerging technologies. Sogeti combines agility and speed of implementation with strong technology supplier partnerships, world class methodologies and its global delivery model, Rightshore®. Sogeti brings together more than 25,000 professionals in 15 countries, based in over 100 locations in Europe, USA and India. Sogeti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cap Gemini S.A., listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. For more information please visit http://labs.sogeti.com
Contact
Labs Sogeti
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse