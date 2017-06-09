 
News By Tag
* Digital Transformation Blogs
* Devops Methodology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Issy-les-Moulineaux
  Paris
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


Capgemini Positioned In The Expansive And Established Zone

Since 1994, Sogeti Labs provides insight, research, and inspiration through articles , presentations, and videos on devops tools, big data analytics tools & various other technologies that can be downloaded from our website.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital Transformation Blogs
Devops Methodology

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Issy-les-Moulineaux - Paris - France

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Paris, May 9 2017, Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, has been positioned among the leading players in Zinnov Zones for Product and Engineering Services 2016 Report.

Capgemini is rated in the Expansive and Established zone in Overall, Mechanical Engineering Services and Embedded Systems, and in the Leadership zone for Aerospace, Automotive, Computer Peripherals and Storage, Construction and Heavy Machinery, Energy & Utilities, Industrial Automation and Medical Devices.

According to the report, the ranking is based on Capgemini's strong Go-To-Market capability, as well as ability to scale in new vertical practices in R&D services to drive continued growth and a formal innovation culture.
Zinnov assessed more than 35 global Product & Engineering service providers and positioned those in the Leadership zone who had "strong vertical presence, robust focus on end customers of customers, and ability to drive customer-led innovations."

"To be recognized as a global leader across our key industry sectors is a testament to our rigorous approach for end-to-end product development and dedicated attention towards enabling a formal innovation culture", said Sanjay Salunkhe, Global Head of Capgemini's Product and Engineering Services. "Capgemini continues to invest in the next wave of digital technologies to help our customers build successful products and services in an increasingly connected world. As a result of combining engineering and software based product innovation, we are a trusted partner for global manufacturers."

"Capgemini is among the leading players in verticals like aerospace, industrial automation, medical devices among others. The company's capabilities particularly in healthcare and IPs built in this space make them a forerunner in this vertical. Group synergies have helped Capgemini strengthen its leadership position in the product engineering space. A large client base, digital product development accelerators, IoT, Cybersecurity & DevOps frameworks consistently reinforce their position among leading players in this space and their ability to provide scale in India, Europe and the US gives Capgemini the differentiation,' said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov.

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating report published by Zinnov which ranks service providers based on their competencies and capabilities.

About Capgemini
With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion in 2016. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.

Learn more about us at www.capgemini.com.

About Sogeti

Sogeti is a leading provider of technology and engineering services. Sogeti delivers solutions that enable digital transformation and offers cutting-edge expertise in Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Manufacturing, Quality Assurance & Testing, and emerging technologies. Sogeti combines agility and speed of implementation with strong technology supplier partnerships, world class methodologies and its global delivery model, Rightshore®. Sogeti brings together more than 25,000 professionals in 15 countries, based in over 100 locations in Europe, USA and India. Sogeti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cap Gemini S.A., listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. For more information please visit http://labs.sogeti.com

Contact
Labs Sogeti
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Labs Sogeti
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Digital Transformation Blogs, Devops Methodology
Industry:Technology
Location:Issy-les-Moulineaux - Paris - France
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SRE IN PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share