Vivid Capture Studio: Creative and Professional Photographers in New York and Nationwide

FLORAL PARK, N.Y. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Vivid Capture Studio is a team of creative and highly skilled photographers, videographers, cinematographers and artists who are passionate about photography and love. Our team would love to tell the story of your day – and capture its magic moments. Vivid Capture is a modern, virtual photography studio based out of New York. We are also available nationwide.

Clients Love [Clients Feedback for us]
"Me and Tj can't thank the whole team of Vivid Capture studio enough for capturing our wedding day and all of the other events. You all have done an amazing job, the photos are absolutely stunning. We really enjoyed our experience and your professionalism. The team went out of the way to make all the pictures look amazing."  -TJ & Vishwa

"Hi Team Vivid,
Thank you ALL Soo much for being the best photo/video team. You went above and beyond every single step of the way and we really appreciate it!! "  -Tanvi & Ankit

Contact through below details on the occasion of wedding, reception, engagement, decor and other even to capture an unforgettable moment of your life.

Address
267-15 Hillside Avenue
Floral Park, NY 11004

Phone-  (718) 347-0500 (Studio)

Email- vividcapturestudio@gmail.com

Website Address-  http://vividcapturestudio.com/

Social Profiles
https://www.facebook.com/V1V1DCAPTURE/
https://twitter.com/Vivid_Capture
https://www.instagram.com/vividcapturestudio/
https://vimeo.com/channels/vividcapturestudio/

VividCaptureStudio
(718) 347-0500
vividcapturestudio@gmail.com
