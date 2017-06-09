 
News By Tag
* Travel exhibiton
* Tourism India
* Events And Exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

India International Travel Mart is Ready to Launch its 2017-18 Edition of Travel Trade Exhibitions

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Travel exhibiton
* Tourism India
* Events And Exhibition

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Events

BANGALORE, India - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- In a constant endeavour to facilitate all the facets of travel and tourism industry on a single platform,India International Travel Mart is ready to set its tone for 2017-18 edition of its travel trade exhibitions held across the foremost cities of India. The Exhibition will commence in Chennai followed by Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and will conclude its 2017-18 journey in Kolkata.

Dates for 2017-18 IITM Events are

CHENNAI
15, 16, 17 July, 2017

BANGALORE
21, 22, 23 July, 2017

DELHI NCR
15, 16, 17 September, 2017

MUMBAI
22, 23, 24 September, 2017

PUNE
24, 25, 26 November, 2017

HYDERABAD
1, 2, 3, December, 2017

KOCHI
18, 19, 20 January, 2018

KOLKATA
23, 24, 25 February, 2017

The participating companies will be from wide range of Tourism and Hospitality industry including National Tourist Organizations & State Tourism Promotion Boards, Convention Bureaus, Trade Associations, Airliners, Cruise liners, Destination Management Companies, Holiday Financers, Online Travel Portals, Hotels and Resorts, Travel Trade publications and many more.

Expressing his delight for IITM events Mr. Denesh Silva, Director, Marketing & Sales, Amaya Resorts & Spas, Sri Lanka said "We have been participating since last 8 years and the event has grown tremendously in all the places, as an individual company I have seen the growth."

Building on the success of the previous editions, team IITM is all prepared and enthusiastic about creating a cutting edge and bespoke platform for new participants as well as taking their loyal partners to a whole new level of business networking and client acquisition.

With more than two decades of valuable experience, India International Travel Mart seeks to provide a comprehensive panorama of the best of what the travel industry has to offer. IITM is a pioneer in travel-trade exhibitions and strives to foster a vibrant environment for business –to – business and business – to – client organizations. IITM events represent a showcase of diverse range of destinations and industry sectors to Indian and International travel professionals.

For more information please contact visit
http://iitmindia.com/

Contact
Pushpanjali Singh
***@spheretravelmedia.com
End
Source:IITM India Pvt Ltd
Email:***@spheretravelmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel exhibiton, Tourism India, Events And Exhibition
Industry:Tourism
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
India Interntional Travel Mart News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share