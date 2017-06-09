 
31st Annual Leadership and Legacy Awards Luncheon & Board Installation

 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Nawbola
Women Business Owners
Entrepreneurs

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- National Association of Women Business Owners Los Angeles Chapter (NAWBO-LA) is pleased to announce its honorees for its 31st Annual Leadership and Legacy Awards Luncheon set for June 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beverly Hilton.

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) was founded in 1975. Today, the organization   has over 5,000 members and 60 chapters across the country and serves as the premiere voice of America's 13 million women entrepreneurs across allindustries.

NAWBO-LA is a leading and innovative chapter of NAWBO since its inception in 1979 in the entrepreneurial capital of Los Angeles. We annually recognize outstanding business and community leaders for their distinct leadership and contributions to empowering women business owners.

"We are proud to support our city's women entrepreneurs with resources, connections and inspiration. This June, we are pleased to celebrate this year's honorees. We look forward to continuing to strengthen a community of fellow aspiring women business owners, dreamers and successors," said Hilary Lentini, owner of Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc. and outgoing President ofNAWBO-LA.

NAWBO-LA's Incoming President, Schenae Rourk, owner of RedwoodResources.net shared, "The year ahead is filled with growth, collaboration and innovate partnerships to propel NAWBO-LA forward in business, in policy, advocacy and with a seat at the table. We are the premiere women business organization and we will further propel women businesses forward."

The highly anticipated annual Leadership & Legacy Gala will be hosted by Pat Harvey of CBS2, along with Keynote Speaker and Trailblazer Honoree, Deborah Flint, CEO of the Los Angeles World Airport.

NAWBO-LA's 31st Annual Leadership & Legacy Awards honorees are selected on the basis of their entrepreneurial leadership and community inspiration.  This year's list represents the best of Los Angeles.

This year's list honorees are:

·      TRAILBLAZER – Deborah Flint, CEO, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA)

·      ENTREPRENEUR – Ariana Stein, Co-Founder, Lil' Libros

·      INNOVATORS – Sarah Heering and Angel Anderson, Co-Founders, NailSnaps

·      LEADERSHIP – Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Co-Founder, Berkhemer Clayton, Inc.

·      LEADERSHIP – Renee Fraser, Founder, Fraser Communications

Presented by National Association of Women Business Owners Los Angeles
The Power of Inspiration

The luncheon this year will also include installation of the 2017-2019 Board including the Foundation and the Leadership Advisory Board. The new board will be installed by the Honorable Diane Watson.

The 2017-2019 Board is as follows:

The Executive Committee:
Schenae Rourk, President, Redwood Resources
Jennifer Freund, Secretary, ImpressionsLA Dorado Music Packaging
Sherry Wallen, Treasurer, Strategic Direction, Inc.
Hilary Lentini, Immediate Past President, Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc.

The NAWBO-LA Board includes:
Ann D'Amato, VP – Public Policy, 3D Networks
Katherine Chrisman, VP – Corporate and Economic Development, Park Lane Jewelry
Allison Gutierrez, Co-VP Membership, Brown & Bigelow
Cynthia Lopell, VP – Gala, CL22 Design & Productions, Inc.
Anna Menedjian, Community Outreach Chair, 2020 Inc.
Crissi Avila, Co-VP Membership, Deasy/Penner & Partners
Judith Gordon, Leadership Chair, LeaderEsQ
Lindsey Carnett, VP - Social Media / Marketing, Marketing Maven
Pamela Huley, VP – Diversity and Retention, Mass Call Productions, Inc.
June Jeong, VP – Governance, EQ HR Solutions
Sandra Lee, VP - Advertising / Multicultural Outreach

The NAWBO-LA Foundation Board of Directors includes:
Madelyn Alfano, Chair, Maria's Italian Kitchen
Katie Carano, Director, Bank of America
Christine Frey, Director, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
Randi Hinton, Director, UPS
Jane Skeeter, Director, UltraGlas, Inc.
Ethy Vallejo, Director, Union Bank

Our Leadership Advisory Board includes:
Bonnie Hill, Co-Founder, Icon Blue, Inc.
Renee Fraser, Founder & CEO, Fraser Communications
Laura Yamanaka, President, teamCFO
Beverly Kuykendall, President Government Business AMD
Pat Watts, Owner, FCI Management
Miriam Long, Director of Small Business and Construction Career Outreach, Metro

NAWBO-LA appreciates the value of building sustainable partnerships with individuals and organizations that align themselves with its mission of propelling women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of influence. These partnerships immensely improve the personal and professional lives of our members and the communities they live in. This, in turn, strengthens the wealth-creating capacity of our members, promotes economic development within the entrepreneurial community, and helps make innovative and effective changes in the business culture. NAWBO-LA builds strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations, transforming public policy and influencing opinionmakers.

Although still a work in progress, this year's Leadership & Legacy Awards Luncheon is thus far sponsored by the following individuals and organizations:

PRESENTINGSPONSOR:          vv  BankofAmericaMerrillLynch

SILVERSPONSORS:          vv  UnionBank

 vv  SoCalGas

BRONZESPONSORS:          vv  AEG

         vv  Hewlett Packard

         vv  Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)

         vv  Metropolitan Water District (MWD)

         vv  Northrop Grumman

         vv  Southern California Edison

SUPPORTINGSPONSORS:          vv  LADWP

         vv  Sheppard Mullin

MEDIASPONSORS:          vvRedwoodResources

         vv  DiversityComm, Inc.

THEME CONCEPT; GRAPHIC DESIGN;

PROGRAM; SIGNAGE; VISUALS:          vvLentini Design & Marketing, Inc.

PRINTING:          vvImpressionsLA Dorado Music Packaging

NAWBO-LA is proud to call these organizations our partners and is grateful for their continued support in promoting the success of women business owners and the entrepreneurialspirit.

Date & Time: Friday, June 16, 2017 – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Place: Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90210

For more information on this event, please call (213) 622-3200.
nawbola.org
Contact
NAWBO-LA, Schenae Rourk
***@nawbola.org
