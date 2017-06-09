31st Annual Leadership and Legacy Awards Luncheon & Board Installation

Contact

NAWBO-LA, Schenae Rourk

***@nawbola.org NAWBO-LA, Schenae Rourk

End

-- National Association of Women Business Owners Los Angeles Chapter (NAWBO-LA) is pleased to announce its honorees for its 31Annual Leadership and Legacy Awards Luncheon set for June 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beverly Hilton.The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) was founded in 1975. Today, the organization has over 5,000 members and 60 chapters across the country and serves as the premiere voice of America's 13 million women entrepreneurs across allindustries.NAWBO-LA is a leading and innovative chapter of NAWBO since its inception in 1979 in the entrepreneurial capital of Los Angeles. We annually recognize outstanding business and community leaders for their distinct leadership and contributions to empowering women business owners."We are proud to support our city's women entrepreneurs with resources, connections and inspiration. This June, we are pleased to celebrate this year's honorees. We look forward to continuing to strengthen a community of fellow aspiring women business owners, dreamers and successors,"said Hilary Lentini, owner of Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc. and outgoing President ofNAWBO-LA.NAWBO-LA's Incoming President, Schenae Rourk, owner of RedwoodResources.net shared, "The year ahead is filled with growth, collaboration and innovate partnerships to propel NAWBO-LA forward in business, in policy, advocacy and with a seat at the table. We are the premiere women business organization and we will further propel women businesses forward."The highly anticipated annual Leadership & Legacy Gala will be hosted by, along withNAWBO-LA's 31Annual Leadership & Legacy Awards honorees are selected on the basis of their entrepreneurial leadership and community inspiration. This year's list represents the best of Los Angeles.This year's list honorees are:· TRAILBLAZER – Deborah Flint, CEO, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA)· ENTREPRENEUR – Ariana Stein, Co-Founder, Lil' Libros· INNOVATORS – Sarah Heering and Angel Anderson, Co-Founders, NailSnaps· LEADERSHIP – Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Co-Founder, Berkhemer Clayton, Inc.· LEADERSHIP – Renee Fraser, Founder, Fraser CommunicationsThe luncheon this year will also include installation of the 2017-2019 Board including the Foundation and the Leadership Advisory Board. The new board will be installed by theThe 2017-2019 Board is as follows:Schenae Rourk, President, Redwood ResourcesJennifer Freund, Secretary, ImpressionsLA Dorado Music PackagingSherry Wallen, Treasurer, Strategic Direction, Inc.Hilary Lentini, Immediate Past President, Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc.Ann D'Amato, VP – Public Policy, 3D NetworksKatherine Chrisman, VP – Corporate and Economic Development, Park Lane JewelryAllison Gutierrez, Co-VP Membership, Brown & BigelowCynthia Lopell, VP – Gala, CL22 Design & Productions, Inc.Anna Menedjian, Community Outreach Chair, 2020 Inc.Crissi Avila, Co-VP Membership, Deasy/Penner & PartnersJudith Gordon, Leadership Chair, LeaderEsQLindsey Carnett, VP - Social Media / Marketing, Marketing MavenPamela Huley, VP – Diversity and Retention, Mass Call Productions, Inc.June Jeong, VP – Governance, EQ HR SolutionsSandra Lee, VP - Advertising / Multicultural OutreachMadelyn Alfano, Chair, Maria's Italian KitchenKatie Carano, Director, Bank of AmericaChristine Frey, Director, Metropolitan Water District of Southern CaliforniaRandi Hinton, Director, UPSJane Skeeter, Director, UltraGlas, Inc.Ethy Vallejo, Director, Union BankBonnie Hill, Co-Founder, Icon Blue, Inc.Renee Fraser, Founder & CEO, Fraser CommunicationsLaura Yamanaka, President, teamCFOBeverly Kuykendall, President Government Business AMDPat Watts, Owner, FCI ManagementMiriam Long, Director of Small Business and Construction Career Outreach, MetroNAWBO-LA appreciates the value of building sustainable partnerships with individuals and organizations that align themselves with its mission of propelling women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of influence. These partnerships immensely improve the personal and professional lives of our members and the communities they live in. This, in turn, strengthens the wealth-creating capacity of our members, promotes economic development within the entrepreneurial community, and helps make innovative and effective changes in the business culture. NAWBO-LA builds strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations, transforming public policy and influencing opinionmakers.Although still a work in progress, this year's Leadership & Legacy Awards Luncheon is thus far sponsored by the following individuals and organizations:PRESENTINGSPONSOR:vv BankofAmericaMerrillLynchSILVERSPONSORS:vv UnionBankvv SoCalGasBRONZESPONSORS:vv AEGvv Hewlett Packardvv Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)vv Metropolitan Water District (MWD)vv Northrop Grummanvv Southern California EdisonSUPPORTINGSPONSORS:vv LADWPvv Sheppard MullinMEDIASPONSORS:vvRedwoodResourcesvv DiversityComm, Inc.THEME CONCEPT; GRAPHIC DESIGN;PROGRAM; SIGNAGE; VISUALS: vvLentini Design & Marketing, Inc.PRINTING: vvImpressionsLA Dorado Music PackagingNAWBO-LA is proud to call these organizations our partners and is grateful for their continued support in promoting the success of women business owners and the entrepreneurialspirit.Date & Time: Friday, June 16, 2017 – 11:00 am – 3:00 pmPlace: Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90210For more information on this event, please call (213) 622-3200.nawbola.orgEND***