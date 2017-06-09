News By Tag
31st Annual Leadership and Legacy Awards Luncheon & Board Installation
The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) was founded in 1975. Today, the organization has over 5,000 members and 60 chapters across the country and serves as the premiere voice of America's 13 million women entrepreneurs across allindustries.
NAWBO-LA is a leading and innovative chapter of NAWBO since its inception in 1979 in the entrepreneurial capital of Los Angeles. We annually recognize outstanding business and community leaders for their distinct leadership and contributions to empowering women business owners.
"We are proud to support our city's women entrepreneurs with resources, connections and inspiration. This June, we are pleased to celebrate this year's honorees. We look forward to continuing to strengthen a community of fellow aspiring women business owners, dreamers and successors,"
NAWBO-LA's Incoming President, Schenae Rourk, owner of RedwoodResources.net shared, "The year ahead is filled with growth, collaboration and innovate partnerships to propel NAWBO-LA forward in business, in policy, advocacy and with a seat at the table. We are the premiere women business organization and we will further propel women businesses forward."
The highly anticipated annual Leadership & Legacy Gala will be hosted by Pat Harvey of CBS2, along with Keynote Speaker and Trailblazer Honoree, Deborah Flint, CEO of the Los Angeles World Airport.
NAWBO-LA's 31st Annual Leadership & Legacy Awards honorees are selected on the basis of their entrepreneurial leadership and community inspiration. This year's list represents the best of Los Angeles.
This year's list honorees are:
· TRAILBLAZER – Deborah Flint, CEO, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA)
· ENTREPRENEUR – Ariana Stein, Co-Founder, Lil' Libros
· INNOVATORS – Sarah Heering and Angel Anderson, Co-Founders, NailSnaps
· LEADERSHIP – Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Co-Founder, Berkhemer Clayton, Inc.
· LEADERSHIP – Renee Fraser, Founder, Fraser Communications
Presented by National Association of Women Business Owners Los Angeles
The Power of Inspiration
The luncheon this year will also include installation of the 2017-2019 Board including the Foundation and the Leadership Advisory Board. The new board will be installed by the Honorable Diane Watson.
The 2017-2019 Board is as follows:
The Executive Committee:
Schenae Rourk, President, Redwood Resources
Jennifer Freund, Secretary, ImpressionsLA Dorado Music Packaging
Sherry Wallen, Treasurer, Strategic Direction, Inc.
Hilary Lentini, Immediate Past President, Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc.
The NAWBO-LA Board includes:
Ann D'Amato, VP – Public Policy, 3D Networks
Katherine Chrisman, VP – Corporate and Economic Development, Park Lane Jewelry
Allison Gutierrez, Co-VP Membership, Brown & Bigelow
Cynthia Lopell, VP – Gala, CL22 Design & Productions, Inc.
Anna Menedjian, Community Outreach Chair, 2020 Inc.
Crissi Avila, Co-VP Membership, Deasy/Penner & Partners
Judith Gordon, Leadership Chair, LeaderEsQ
Lindsey Carnett, VP - Social Media / Marketing, Marketing Maven
Pamela Huley, VP – Diversity and Retention, Mass Call Productions, Inc.
June Jeong, VP – Governance, EQ HR Solutions
Sandra Lee, VP - Advertising / Multicultural Outreach
The NAWBO-LA Foundation Board of Directors includes:
Madelyn Alfano, Chair, Maria's Italian Kitchen
Katie Carano, Director, Bank of America
Christine Frey, Director, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
Randi Hinton, Director, UPS
Jane Skeeter, Director, UltraGlas, Inc.
Ethy Vallejo, Director, Union Bank
Our Leadership Advisory Board includes:
Bonnie Hill, Co-Founder, Icon Blue, Inc.
Renee Fraser, Founder & CEO, Fraser Communications
Laura Yamanaka, President, teamCFO
Beverly Kuykendall, President Government Business AMD
Pat Watts, Owner, FCI Management
Miriam Long, Director of Small Business and Construction Career Outreach, Metro
NAWBO-LA appreciates the value of building sustainable partnerships with individuals and organizations that align themselves with its mission of propelling women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of influence. These partnerships immensely improve the personal and professional lives of our members and the communities they live in. This, in turn, strengthens the wealth-creating capacity of our members, promotes economic development within the entrepreneurial community, and helps make innovative and effective changes in the business culture. NAWBO-LA builds strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations, transforming public policy and influencing opinionmakers.
Although still a work in progress, this year's Leadership & Legacy Awards Luncheon is thus far sponsored by the following individuals and organizations:
PRESENTINGSPONSOR:
SILVERSPONSORS:
vv SoCalGas
BRONZESPONSORS:
vv Hewlett Packard
vv Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)
vv Metropolitan Water District (MWD)
vv Northrop Grumman
vv Southern California Edison
SUPPORTINGSPONSORS:
vv Sheppard Mullin
MEDIASPONSORS:
vv DiversityComm, Inc.
THEME CONCEPT; GRAPHIC DESIGN;
PROGRAM; SIGNAGE; VISUALS: vvLentini Design & Marketing, Inc.
PRINTING: vvImpressionsLA Dorado Music Packaging
NAWBO-LA is proud to call these organizations our partners and is grateful for their continued support in promoting the success of women business owners and the entrepreneurialspirit.
Date & Time: Friday, June 16, 2017 – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Place: Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90210
For more information on this event, please call (213) 622-3200.
nawbola.org
Contact
NAWBO-LA, Schenae Rourk
***@nawbola.org
