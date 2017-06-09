News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MSys Organizing Special Classes for Veterans and Their Families
While talking about this initiative, Suhaan Kkhanna, director of MSys Training said, "We are organizing trainings in various domains to ensure veterans and their families can gain marketable skills and be able to explore better career opportunities."
Coming back to the Veteran special classes, they have selected top 5 courses that have high demand in the market and can help Veterans to create their own place in the corporate world. Depending upon the course, these classes will run between 2-4 days followed by the exam to get certified. MSys' master instructors Jason Saetrum, Michelle Halsey and Alfred Howard will be guiding Vets on how to get certified and transform career.
About MSys Training
MSys Training is focused and inspired by our vision, "helping professionals to upgrade their skills to stay ahead from folks!" MSys is a leading professional certification training provider in North America, offering over 100 courses to people in different industries. At MSys Training, we always seek to contribute to the society with our trainings, while bridging the gap between employees and employers. They offer training on several domains, including Project Management Professional (PMP), digital marketing, big data and Hadoop, data scientist, cloud computing and virtualization, IT services, cyber security and many others. Not only individuals, but at MSys Training, they also partner with organizations to understand their requirements and offer the customized training to achieve their business objectives. With the team of expert instructors, MSys ensures the cost-effective and in-depth training programs along with an internationally valid certification. To know more about MSys and their training program, you can visit www.msystraining.com.
Contact
Suhaan Kkhanna
***@msystraining.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse