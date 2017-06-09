News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Technological advancement driving the medical robotics market to $ 24365 million by 2024
According to a new market research report published by Inkwood Research, The Global medical robotics market is estimated to develop from $4998 million in 2017 to $ 24365 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.1% and the forecast year is 2017-2024
Demand for robot-assisted surgeries around the globe made the growth of the medical robotic market. The growth and increase of expenditure in health care are expected to be the key factor in the growth of medical robots. The popularity of minimally intrusive surgery, diseases caused due to the lifestyle of public and huge investment in robotic technology are some of the factors driving the growth of medical robotics market. Whereas the expertise required in robotics surgery and the concern of difference between robotic machines and human beings and huge expenses are the main restraints of this market.The global medical robotics market report provides competitive landscapes, market drivers, trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges in this market. The report estimates the current size and the future growth potential of the market across diverse applications, technologies, verticals, types, and regions.
Read full insights and download sample report at https://www.inkwoodresearch.com/
Medical robotics is expected to hold the largest market share
While performing an open surgery the potential of surgeons can be developed with the help of surgical robots. Control and flexibility are the major advantages of the robot-assisted surgeries. NeuroArm, Zeus Robotic Surgical System, Da Vinci Surgical System and the MAKOplasty are the various type of surgical robots. Medical robotics market is mainly driven by surgical robots and Noninvasive radiosurgery robots. Non-Invasive Radiosurgery robot market is the second largest market. It is used to reduce radiation excision and also helps in elimination of open surgery. These kinds of surgeries are preferred by patients because this kind of surgery doesn't require healing period or it will not develop any infection.
Global hospital and pharmacy robot are anticipated to have the largest growth.
Increased investment in health care and the need for accurate and clear process and rise in the standard of living of the people are the major driving force in this market. The laparoscopic market has the largest market share which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21%.This market is an important market for global medical robots. Heavy cost and many injuries and accidents are some challenges faced by this market.
North American market is the largest Market
North America is the largest market in the world for medical robotics. It holds around 40% of market share. Applications like surgical, pharmacy and hospital robots are the main reason for the growth of the robotic market in this region. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow in the medical robotics market after North America. India and China drive the medical robotic market in this region. Germany is considered as the largest medical technology market.
The major players in the global medical robotics market covered in the report include CareFusion, Agilent Technologies, Abbot Diagnostic, Aesyntinc, Rewalk Robotics, Kerby lester, Irobot Corporation, Biotek Instruments, Aurora Biomed, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Hocoma Ag and Hansen Medical INC
The outlook of the report additionally comprises of mergers and acquisitions, strategies, product portfolios, agreements, partnerships and collaborations amongst the key players.
About Inkwood Research
Inkwood Research specializes in syndicated & customized research reports and consulting services. Market intelligence studies with relevant fact-based research are customized across industry verticals including technology, automotive, chemicals, materials, healthcare, and energy with objective comprehension acknowledging the business environments. Our geographical analysis comprises of North & South America, CEE, CIS, Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Contact
Clive Cooper
***@inkwoodresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse