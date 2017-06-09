News By Tag
Rising Preferences Driving the Sesame Oil Industry
Increasing use of sesame oil in other applications such as oiling, massage etc. apart from cooking is propelling Indian Sesame Oil Industry, says RNCOS in its latest research reports.
According to our latest research study, "Indian Sesame Oil Industry Outlook 2022", the South Asian, Chinese cuisines, etc. use of sesame oil as a strong flavouring agent as it complements the Asian taste with stir fry recopies. Further, doctors and dieticians also recommend sesame oil for the patients suffering from diabetes, lethargy, oral care, etc. because of the presence of various nutritious vitamins, minerals, etc. and lacks in cholesterol.
Owing to the nutritional values along with various other qualities like anti-fungal, metabolism booster, and remedy for various diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, lethargy, etc., the preferential use of sesame oil in cooking is propelling the sesame oil industry to grow. Further, increasing attraction towards Chinese, Korean and South-Asian food is indirectly supporting the sesame oil market.
Further, with the government support, the producers are also trying to look for other utilities of sesame oil and find new uncontested market. Due to the above mentioned factors and its growing demand backed by the support of government, the sesame oil market is expected to grow at an astonishing growth rate while finding its extensive use in various industries such as healthcare, cosmetics, etc.
