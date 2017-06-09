 
News By Tag
* Kitchen Renovations Cape Town
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


Essential Kitchens: Offering Modular Solutions for Your Home

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Kitchen Renovations Cape Town

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Essential Kitchens is a Cape Town based boutique kitchen company, offering modular solutions for your kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. Due to their affordable pricing and quality craftsmanship, they are steadily becoming a leader in the installation of kitchens, bathrooms and bedroom cupboards.

Essential Kitchens strives to provide practical solutions to their clients, offering best possible designs that keep pace with the recent trends in the industry. You have a wide array of designs to choose from, ranging from antique, modern to contemporary at competitive prices.

Areas of Operation

Located in the Milnerton area, they are operational in a variety of areas in Cape Town and its surrounding localities, including Table View, Parklands, West Beach, Blouberg, Melkbosstrand, Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Killarney Gardens, Montague Gardens, Pinelands, Sunset Beach, Rondebosch, Camps Bay, Bantry Bay, Sea Point, Moulle Point , Green Point, Paarl, Tokai, Woodstock, Salt River, Gardens, Oranjezicht, Tamboerskloof, Durbanville, Parow, Stellenbosch, Pearl Valley Estate, Val De Vie Estate, Dune Ridge Estate, Waters Edge Estate, Edgemead, Bothasig, Plattekloof, Baronetcy Estate, and in some parts of the Western Cape.

Services

They specialise in design, manufacturing and installation of kitchens, bathrooms and bedroom cupboards that fulfil all your requirements.

·         Kitchen

They offer excellent kitchen designs, kitchen renovations and kitchen installations. Their experience in the industry, coupled with the best quality products and workmanship enable you to design your dream kitchen. Their modular kitchen solutions include diverse designs —modern, contemporary, classic and antique. Conveniently enough, Essential Kitchens also provides 3D designs to their clients, offering a visual layout of your kitchen.

·         Bedroom

Essential Kitchens specialises in bedroom cupboard designs, bedroom renovations and bedroom cupboard installations. Apart from designing and installing bedroom cupboards, they offer bathroom cupboards, kitchen cupboards and office desks and cupboards.

·         Bathroom

Essential Kitchens provides expert bathroom cupboard designs, bathroom renovations and bathroom cupboard installations. You can choose from their wide selection of bathroom designs and cupboards for your home.

For more information regarding Essential Kitchens, visit their official website at: http://www.essentialkitchens.co.za/

About Essential Kitchens

Located in Cape Town, Essential Kitchens is a customised boutique company, offering expert solutions for your kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. You can choose from a wide selection - antique, modern to contemporary, at competitive prices.

End
Source:essentialkitchens.co.za
Email:***@essentialkitchens.co.za
Tags:Kitchen Renovations Cape Town
Industry:Home
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Essential Kitchens News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share