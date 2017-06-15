Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Development and Demand Forecast to 2023

 
NEW YORK - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The global peptide therapeutics market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/peptide-therapeutics-market) is growing significantly due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, advances in peptide therapeutics manufacturing technology, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, growing research and development activities along with a rich peptide therapeutics pipeline is expected to support the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. Patent expiration of several peptide drugs in the coming years will create ample opportunities for the global generic peptide therapeutics market to grow at a significant rate in the forecasted period. Peptides are made up of short chains of amino acid monomers. Peptide therapeutics have applications in several indications such as cancer, central nervous system disorders, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases; this is due to high selectivity, efficacy and safety of peptides.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/peptide-...

The advanced research and development facilities and new peptide developments by the pharmaceutical companies are propelling the demand for cost effective peptide therapeutics. However, production of peptides in a large scale with the increasing complexities of peptides is a major challenge for the global peptide therapeutics market. Development of multifunctional peptides and increasing number of collaboration for the development of peptide conjugates are trends in the global peptide therapeutics market.

Peptide therapeutics market can be categorized on the basis of product types, mode of administration and therapeutic applications. Based on product types, the peptide therapeutics market can be categorized as generic peptides and branded peptides. On the basis of mode of administration, peptide therapeutics market can be segmented as oral mode of administration and parenteral mode of administration.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/peptide-...

Some of the major players operating in the global peptide therapeutics market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Group, and CordenPharma International GmbH.
