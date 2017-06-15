News By Tag
Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Development and Demand Forecast to 2023
The advanced research and development facilities and new peptide developments by the pharmaceutical companies are propelling the demand for cost effective peptide therapeutics. However, production of peptides in a large scale with the increasing complexities of peptides is a major challenge for the global peptide therapeutics market. Development of multifunctional peptides and increasing number of collaboration for the development of peptide conjugates are trends in the global peptide therapeutics market.
Peptide therapeutics market can be categorized on the basis of product types, mode of administration and therapeutic applications. Based on product types, the peptide therapeutics market can be categorized as generic peptides and branded peptides. On the basis of mode of administration, peptide therapeutics market can be segmented as oral mode of administration and parenteral mode of administration.
Some of the major players operating in the global peptide therapeutics market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Group, and CordenPharma International GmbH.
