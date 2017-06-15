 
Dignity and Empowerment with Pink Ribbon's Lymphedema Garments

Lymphedema is a condition in which lymph fluid fills in the spaces between cells, resulting in pain and swelling.
 
 
FORT SMITH, Ark. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- This occurs most frequently in the arms and legs. If left untreated, the presence of this lymph fluid interferes with the natural functioning of both the cells and the encircling lymphatic vessels and nodes, making the area vulnerable to infection.

A majority of women who undergo surgery for breast cancer develop chronic lymphedema, but unfortunately, there's no simple formula to calculate the probability who will and who won't.

Lymphedema can be diminished by proper treatment techniques, the lymphatic vessels are never normal again after lymphedema is detected. In addition, once lymphedema has been reduced, skin loses its elasticity completely since the elastic fibers in the skin are damaged due to swelling.

External support is a crucial component of lymphedema management, following successful depletion of the swelling. The predominant goal of lymphedema compression garments is to maintain the reduction achieved during the intensive phase of Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT).

Selecting a suitable custom lymphedema garment is a challenging task, and many paramount factors, such as mobility and activity level, age, coverage area, the general shape of the limb/body part, compression class, material, appearance, cost, skin sensitivity and many other issues need to be contemplated.

Pink Ribbon Boutique is dedicated to providing custom lymphedema clothing in a safe, effective, and stylish fashion. Their full attention is always focused on providing the right custom compression garment, bandage, or medical shapewear to meet your needs. You can select from a wide range of compression socks, compression shorts, arm sleeves and more offers freedom of choice with unparalleled customer service at the right price. It offers a complete line of compression products for Lymphedema management. From compression stockings to arm sleeves, and hand gauntlets. Their custom lymphedema garments are comfortable, durable and fashionable. They bestow therapeutic compression along with added value features and benefits. Garments will maintain their compression for six months.

"Compression, compliance, and cost are the main factors that give our custom lymphedema garments an edge," said Bev Ramsey, owner of Pink Ribbon Boutique.

Pink Ribbon Boutique also have experienced BOC Certified Mastectomy Fitters who will be able to assist you in finding the correct bras and prosthesis for your unique situation. Their staff will treat you with respect and compassion. It is their goal to make you feel confident in your new appearance.

To know more about custom lymphedema garments, please visit http://www.pinkribboninc.com/

To learn more about lymphedema, please visit http://www.pinkribboninc.com/What-You-Should-Know-About-L...

About Pink Ribbon Boutique

Pink Ribbon Boutique was established in 2009 and provides personalized, professional and discreet fittings for breast cancer survivors in the Arkansas and surrounding areas. Pink Ribbon's staff has expertise in fittings of breast forms, mastectomy bras, post-surgical camisoles, lymphedema sleeves, and other mastectomy apparel.

Contact Information

601 S. 21st Street

Ft. Smith, AR 72901

Phone: (479) 242-9277

Email: contact@pinkribboninc.com

