Country(s)
Industry News
Malteser International Americas Appoints Janice Obuchowski to Board of Directors of Disaster Relief and Development Organization
Former United States Ambassador to the World Radiocommunication Conference to expand awareness and initiatives in the Americas
"Beginning today, we are excited that Janice will be a catalyst in moving the organization ahead and building on already existing successes in the Americas. Her extensive leadership experience and business acumen will drive Malteser International Americas towards ensuring more children and families live healthy lives with dignity," said Ravi Tripptrap, Executive Director, Malteser International Americas.
Ms. Obuchowski has held several senior positions, both in the United States government and in the private sector. She served as Head of Delegation and as the U.S. Ambassador to the World Radiocommunications Conference 2003 and was Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information at the Department of Commerce leading the National Telecommunications and Information Administration under President George H.W. Bush. Earlier in her career she held several positions at the Federal Communications Commission, including Senior Advisor to the Chairman.
"Janice possesses exceptional qualifications and extensive relationships that will help to redefine our position in the humanitarian and development world," said MG (Ret) Thomas A. Wessels, President, Malteser International Americas. "I believe Ms. Obuchowski will be a dutiful champion of the organization's mission to serve vulnerable and marginalized people."
In addition to her entrepreneurship, including as founder of Freedom Technologies, Ms. Obuchowski's private-sector career includes service on several boards of directors, both for publicly traded corporations and privately-owned companies. Ms. Obuchowski was also an executive at NYNEX (now Verizon) and practiced private antitrust law.
Ms. Obuchowski earned a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center, where she was an Editor of the Law Journal and was honored as Alumna of the Year in 2005. She attended the Institut d'Études Politiques in Paris, France, and graduated with Honors from Wellesley College.
Other current or past activities have included contributions as a longstanding member of the Commerce Department's Spectrum Management Advisory Committee (CSMAC), as an elected Trustee of the Federal Communications Bar Association, and as a Senior Fellow of the Annenberg Washington Program. She also has been a World Economic Forum "Global Leader for Tomorrow." Janice is also a Trustee of Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, Md.
"I am honored to be in a position to affect change in the lives of thousands of people who struggle every day in the Americas and around the globe," said Janice Obuchowski. "From disaster relief to reducing malnutrition, and from making clean water accessible to preventing disease, I commit to serving children and families in the greatest need, so they can live lives in good health, build futures with opportunity, and ultimately live lives with dignity."
Ms. Obuchowski joins at a time of growth for the organization. On June 1, 2017, Malteser International Americas relocated its North American office from Miami to the Archdiocese Building of New York, which also houses the Order of Malta American Association, Catholic Charities and other Catholic entities.
The move allows the organization to be an even more accessible leader in the international relief and development community, positioning it alongside global embassies and missions, including the Permanent Observer Mission of the Sovereign Order of Malta to the United Nations, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF, and others.
The Malteser International Americas' Board of Directors is composed of 10 volunteer members representing a variety of personal and professional backgrounds. The board is currently comprised of a team of experienced leaders with combined experience in fundraising, finance, law, corporate governance, education, strategic planning, and senior management.
About Malteser International Americas:
Malteser International Americas is an affiliate of Malteser International, the humanitarian relief organization of the Order of Malta. Through its U.S. headquarters, Malteser International Americas provides immediate disaster response and preparedness, vital healthcare and nutrition, and clean water and sanitation to vulnerable people in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Visit www.orderofmaltarelief.org to learn more.
Contact
Jill Watson
***@malteser-
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse