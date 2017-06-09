 
News By Tag
* Ramada
* Hotel
* Conversion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* National City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Former Clarion Hotel National City San Diego South to Become Ramada San Diego National City

 
 
exterior-temp3-mini
exterior-temp3-mini
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ramada
* Hotel
* Conversion

Industry:
* Hotels

Location:
* National City - California - US

Subject:
* Companies

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Brighton Management, a preferred management company for major hotel brands such as Wyndham based in Newport Beach, CA today announced that the former Clarion Hotel National City San Diego South at 700 National City Blvd, National City, CA will undergo an extensive  renovation to become the newest member of the Ramada hotel chain.

Opened May 31st 2017 the 10 - story, 180-room hotel will feature a number of notable upgrades, including redesigned bedrooms and baths, flat-screen televisions. Additional highlights will include upgraded fitness center and business center. Rooms will feature expanded cable television, flat-screen televisions, upgraded bedding, etc.

"We're excited to be joining the Ramada family and are looking forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the chain is known for," said Joseph Fan, the hotel management company's president.

About Ramada

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Ramada® is a global chain of nearly 840 midscale and upscale hotels. Most properties offer a wide-array of services and amenities, including but not limited to high-speed wireless Internet access, on-site restaurants, lounges, room service, concierge service, meeting and banquet facilities and business centers. Properties also offer travelers the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program, which can be joined for free at http://www.wyndhamrewards.com. The brand celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2014.

Each Ramada hotel is independently owned and operated, except for certain Ramada hotels outside of the U.S. which are managed by an affiliate. Ramada Worldwide Inc. is a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC and parent company Wyndham Worldwide Corporation. Reservations and information are available by visiting www.ramada.com.

Wyndham Hotel Group is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, encompassing approximately 7,760 properties and 672,000 rooms in 71 countries. Additional information is available at http://www.wyndhamworldwide.com. For more information about hotel franchising opportunities visit http://www.whgdevelopment.com.

About Brighton Management

is owned and managed by Brighton Management, LLC of Newport Beach, California.  Brighton Management operates over 40 hotels throughout the United States. For additional information, please visit http://www.brightonmgtllc.com.

Media Contact
Haley Slade, Director of Sales
Paul Herrmann, General Manager
sales@ramadasd.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ramadasd.com
Posted By:***@ramadasd.com Email Verified
Tags:Ramada, Hotel, Conversion
Industry:Hotels
Location:National City - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share