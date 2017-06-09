News By Tag
A Caring Home Services Launches Franchise Contest Worth $3 million
Six winners in six cities to receive one, free franchise business
With a unique franchise model, A Caring Home Services is offering entrepreneurs a chance to start their own businesses and create financial independence with no upfront capital. Contest entrants will be judged based on their professional and educational background, and concepts identified in the marketing plan, and a business plan, each entrant is required to submit.
"I could not be more excited about launching A Caring Home Services franchise contest," said Donnie P., CEO, and founder of A Caring Home Services, in Houston.
"Not only are there talented men and women who will be very successful running one of our franchises but now they'll have an opportunity to own one regardless of whether can afford it."
Contest winners will not be required to pay any fees associated with the purchase of the franchise and instead concentrate on growing their businesses. The A Caring Home Services franchise will enable winners to become instant business owners and begin providing much-needed help for business professionals, senior citizens, and families of all sizes. Whether clients need help keeping their homes, getting nutritious meals on the table, decorating their houses and apartments, keeping the lawn appealing or taking care of non-medical errands, A Caring Home Services provides personal assistance in a variety of areas.
One new franchise winner will be chosen for each of the six new markets from among the applicants. Anyone interested in learning more about the franchise contest opportunity can visit http://www.acaringfranchisecontest2017.com .
"A Caring Home Services franchise contest is one way of expanding our franchise to many more locations in the southern U.S. region, " Donnie P. added. "Expanding means opportunities to service more men, women, and families who need our services the most, while also expanding business ownership."
ABOUT A CARING HOME SERVICES
A Caring Home Services provides a wide range of non-medical home care services including apartment and home cleaning, chef services, handyman and remodeling, non-medical elderly care, lawn care and interior decoration. With more than 20 years of experience, franchises are currently located in Texas and Tennessee. Visit us at http://www.acaringhomeservices.com .
Media Contact
A Caring Home Services / Donnie P.
donniep7434@
