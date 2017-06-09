News By Tag
Buggs Island / John H Kerr Reservoir Lake Front Home set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Mktg Group
"We are honored to have been selected to auction this potential filled water front property. The home, in need of TLC/renovation, is located on a large lot with a million dollar lake front view," said Nicholls. "A wonderful primary residence or your waterfront retreat awaits at the PRICE YOU BID. Make this opportunity of a lifetime yours."
"The property's highlights include a 3 bedroom 4 bath 3,000 square foot brick home on 3.21+/- acres with 605+/- feet of frontage on Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Lake)," said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator. "The landmark water front home awaits your individual touch to be your very own personal show place."
- The home's luxuries include a kitchen with conveying appliances, living room, full finished walkout basement, and an attached 2-car garage.
- Other noteworthy features are rear deck with a amazing view and an 864+/- sq. ft. outbuilding with garage doors, cement floor a tin roof.
- Also, of note is a stone-walking path to the water, a small beach, and large boulders to fish from or sunbath on.
- The home is located on Kerr Lake, Virginia's largest reservoir, which at its capacity covers approximately 50,000 acres and is bordered by over 850 miles of shore line.
- More about the properties many features can be found at www.nichollsauction.com.
For more information about this auction, call Sid Smyth (434 955-0708) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
***@nichollsauction.cm
