Kids in the Game launches globally popular sport with Netball America
KING provides opportunities to youth through sports, fitness, enrichment and play and is dedicated to fostering an empowered generation of youth. This drives KING's mission and propels the organization as leaders in youth sports, fitness and enrichment programming in New York City.
"We are very honored to partner with Kids in the Game to be able to use Netball as a vehicle to teach teamwork, confidence and physical fitness through Netball America's unique national programs - Net TogetherTM and Ready, Set, NetTM. Netball America already has established youth programs in NYC with Dept Of Education, various NYC Parks and Recreation as well as NYC Housing Authority as well as adult and youth programs in many other US cities. The introduction of Netball into KING's programs will help provide unique opportunities to NYC youth through these well established programs and top coaches who will deliver these to make them a most fun experience."
"Our team could not be more excited to bring Netball to the schools and communities we serve. Any chance that we can get as an organization to give children an opportunity to learn a new, safe, and inclusive sport is a really positive thing. Netball America is a pleasure to partner with – a true dynamic, international group that aligns with what KING is all about. We're thrilled to build out programs together with them to expand Netball here in New York City ", says KING Co-Founder, Matt Murphy.
Under this new partnership, KING will partner with Netball America in a number of strategic initiatives, the first was an intensive clinic back in May with the KING Coaches which introduced them to the Netball America Net TogetherTM program. This is all in preparation for the July and August 2017 Summer Camps for youth from Pre-K to 8th Grade
Those interested in participating in the summer camps can register on KING's website at www.kidsinthegame.com. To learn more about Netball visit www.NetballAmerica.com.
Our combined vision is to continue this program and be the first to introduce regular youth netball leagues around New York, which would be a first for American Netball.
Sonya Ottaway
Sonya Ottaway
