Jarvis Christian College Wins National Award from Robert Woods Foundation
Kansas City, MO – The Jarvis Christian College Enactus Team surpassed thirty-nine competing universities from around the country to be chosen the National Champion of the "Students for Health Project" competition sponsored by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation. The grand prize was awarded during the National Enactus USA Expo in Kansas City, MO to an audience of over 3,000 corporate executives, educators and students. The "Students for Health Project" is designed to encourage the students of Enactus to implement initiatives that would improve the health and wellness of communities surrounding their respective universities. The Jarvis Christian College Enactus Team targeted the high obesity rate in East Texas by introducing achievable action steps that encouraged families to make healthier nutritional choices. Their innovative project included "Pop-Up Gardens in Burlap Sacks" combined with the USDA's "Grow It, Try It, Like It!" Nutrition kits. Jarvis Christian College partnered with the Tyler Head Start Program with ten sites taking part in the health initiative. Dawn Parnell, of Tyler Head Start stated, "We were honored to be invited to participate in this program. Teaching the parents and children about nutrition and healthy lifestyles can put children on a trajectory of intellectual development and academic success."
The award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation will enable Jarvis Christian College to further expand the initiative across East Texas. Quiana J. Lewis, of the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation stated, "The Foundation is committed to fostering a climate of nutritional health and wellness. Working with Enactus, we are able to engage the brightest minds on university campuses from around the country to help solve the issues facing society. We were extremely impressed by the project that Jarvis Christian College presented and are pleased to support their effort."
This is the third consecutive year that Jarvis Christian College has placed in the National Enactus USA Expo and the first time they won a national title.
Jarvis Christian College (JCC) is a historically Black liberal arts, baccalaureate degree-granting institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).The College is a member of the United Negro College Fund and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
Enactus is a community of student, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better more sustainable world. Enactus has active teams on 1,710 colleges and university campuses in 36 nations.
Media Contact
Chestley Talley | Director of Career Services | (903) 730-4890 Ext. 4040 | ctalley@jarvis.edu
Tiffaney Haney l Program Managerl (417) 575-3528 l thaney@enactus.org
Contact
Chestley Talley
***@jarvis.edu
