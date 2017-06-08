 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


HAGA Launches 2nd Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway With DIY Idea Center

Home and Garden America collaborates once again with DIY Idea Center to give away a complete survival seeds vault containing 105 heirloom varieties.
 
 
Complete Survival Seeds Vault, Heirloom Non-GMO
Complete Survival Seeds Vault, Heirloom Non-GMO
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Home and Garden America (HAGA) has just launched another special giveaway campaign in collaboration with DIY Idea Center. This is a sequel to the first giveaway held last April, which generated massive results for the company. The prize for this second contest is one of HAGA's Complete Survival Seeds Vault valued at $89.99.

HAGA launched the said giveaway to celebrate a very important milestone. Earlier this week, the company's official Instagram account called The Happy Gardening Life has just reached 100,000 followers online. This survival seeds vault giveaway serves as a little gift to the tens of thousands of followers who have supported both HAGA and The Happy Gardening Life in the past few years.

"Many of our followers have been with us since Day 1. It's because of them that we were able to build a fun and positive community for gardeners online, so we're dedicating our second contest to them. We hope that whoever wins our 105 Varieties Survival Seeds Vault will feel our deepest gratitude and find great use for the seeds either in their vegetable garden or survival kit," a HAGA representative remarked.

The survival seeds vault contains 105 heirloom fruit and vegetable varieties that amount to 19,645 seeds. The heirloom seeds are also non-gmo, non-hybrid and open-pollinated—making them a suitable choice for organic gardeners. Used for both home gardening and survival preparedness, the seeds vault is a versatile and sustainable product that has earned a high rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com.

With such a cherished prize up for grabs, thousands of people are expected to join HAGA's second giveaway. It will be hosted once again on DIYIdeaCenter.com, which expertly monitored the first campaign. The contest period will run until June 25, 2017 at 11:59:59 PM, Eastern Time. The winner will be drawn randomly and will be awarded the complete survival seeds vault all for free.

Anyone above 13 years of age and living in the continental U.S. are qualified to join. Interested participants can enter the giveaway contest at https://www.diyideacenter.com/DIY-Reviews/Complete-Surviv....

About Grow For It!
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survival experts.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
