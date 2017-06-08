Beacon Publising Group Releases "Enthralled" Written By Author D. Ryan Gish

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Enthralled" written by author D. Ryan Gish and narrated by Alan Lipman. Download your copy today!

"Enthralled" Written By D. Ryan Gish

Contact

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.com Beacon Publishing Group

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Enthralled"written by author D. Ryan Gish and narrated by Alan Lipman. Download your copy today!With a fresh spin on zombies, this postapocalyptic world will leave you craving more.Like all things in Shane McCall's life, a trip to the grocery store for a gallon of milk should be simple. No decisions required. Especially not the kind he's forced to make when an old woman attempts to steal his three-year-old son. And after returning his children home safely, nothing would have pleased Shane more than to forget the incident ever happened. That was several hours ago.Before the strange man bit a chunk out of Shane's arm.Before the cryptic word showed up on his mute son's bedroom wall.Before the screaming began.Now Shane and his family are on a race to leave civilization before doomsday takes over and they become the walking dead they're desperately evading. But others are hunting them, too. Gangs form, and outlaws prey on the weak with no society to keep them in check as Shane leads his family through them to the wild frontier. Yet even in the quiet dark of their new home, they aren't safe, as a new magic in the form of a sorceress harbinger bears news of impending doom and extinction. A darkness is coming, a dark force that wants Shane's children and doesn't care if anyone else survives.Download your copy of "Enthralled"written by D. Ryan Gish and narrated by Alan Lipman in audiobook format on Audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com