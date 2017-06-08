Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Trench" Written By Author Paul Mannering In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Trench" written by author Paul Mannering and narrated by Mark Westfield in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Trench" written by author Paul Mannering and narrated by Mark Westfield in audiobook format. Download your copy today!We know more about other planets than we do about the world at the bottom of our own oceans.Marine biologist Michael Armitage is recruited to investigate an emergency at a secret military research facility, deep in the Kermadec Trench, 18,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. Now trapped with a squad of Marines and the few survivors, they must fight to survive and discover the terrifying secret that lurks in the darkness of "The Trench."Download your copy of "The Trench" written by Paul Mannering and narrated by Mark Westfield in audiobook format on Audible here:https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/The-Trench-Audiobook/B071GLLNZL?qid=1497486488&sr=1-1The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com