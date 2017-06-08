 
News By Tag
* The Trench
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Paul Mannering
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Trench" Written By Author Paul Mannering In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Trench" written by author Paul Mannering and narrated by Mark Westfield in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"The Trench" by Paul Mannering
"The Trench" by Paul Mannering
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Trench" written by author Paul Mannering and narrated by Mark Westfield in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

We know more about other planets than we do about the world at the bottom of our own oceans.

Marine biologist Michael Armitage is recruited to investigate an emergency at a secret military research facility, deep in the Kermadec Trench, 18,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. Now trapped with a squad of Marines and the few survivors, they must fight to survive and discover the terrifying secret that lurks in the darkness of "The Trench."

Download your copy of "The Trench" written by Paul Mannering and narrated by Mark Westfield in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/The-Trench-Audiobook/B071GLLNZL?qid=1497486488&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:The Trench, Beacon Publishing Group, Paul Mannering
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share