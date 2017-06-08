News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Artificial Turf Company Battles The Drought
Desert Greenscapes is a Las Vegas based artificial turf installer who is educating customers about the benefits of installing fake grass.
With water conservation restrictions in play and homeowners helpless to watch their lawns die, they are scrambling for options that will not reduce their property values while making their homes pleasant at the same time. One Las Vega artificial turf installation company Desert Greenscapes is doing its part to educate homeowners in the valley that they can save money and conserve water at the same time, all while keeping your lawn looking fresh and green. The answer is the installation of artificial turf, which is a plastic product formed into the shapes of grass blades and adhered to a backing that is staked down over a filling material in your yard. The result is a cushioned space that looks and feels just like grass, only without the watering and mowing necessary. Currently there is a program in place put forth by the water authority that gives rebates on the installation of artificial turf due to its "eco-friendly"
Contact
Desert Greenscapes
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse