June 2017
Artificial Turf Company Battles The Drought

Desert Greenscapes is a Las Vegas based artificial turf installer who is educating customers about the benefits of installing fake grass.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- With summer officially in play and excessive heat warnings becoming the norm, desert climates are bracing for another record breaking year.  In Las Vegas this weekend, the projected temperatures will hover around 110 degrees, forcing residents to realize that the drought that has been going on for the last two years is showing no signs of letting up.  As a matter of fact, it appears to be intensifying, which will mean lower water temperatures at Lake Mead and expanded watering restrictions.  If your landscaping made it through the last few years, there is a good chance that it will not survive this year.

With water conservation restrictions in play and homeowners helpless to watch their lawns die, they are scrambling for options that will not reduce their property values while making their homes pleasant at the same time.  One Las Vega artificial turf installation company Desert Greenscapes is doing its part to educate homeowners in the valley that they can save money and conserve water at the same time, all while keeping your lawn looking fresh and green.  The answer is the installation of artificial turf, which is a plastic product formed into the shapes of grass blades and adhered to a backing that is staked down over a filling material in your yard.  The result is a cushioned space that looks and feels just like grass, only without the watering and mowing necessary.  Currently there is a program in place put forth by the water authority that gives rebates on the installation of artificial turf due to its "eco-friendly" nature, offering to compensate homeowners for every square foot of sod they remove and replace with synthetic turf.  Desert Greenscapes is educating customers about these programs and assisting them at getting the best deals for the installation of the fake grass that is possible.  Contact them today at http://lvturf.com

