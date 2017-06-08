This is about some very easy-to-use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money. The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." You can download a booklet about it for $4.95 at www.barrows.com

Download "The Barrows Popularity Factor" for $4.95 at www.barrows.com

Contact

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- Now you can Download The Best Kept Secret in Advertising for only $4.95 at www.barrows.com"The best kept secret in advertising is the fact that there is some very easy-to-use math that actually lets you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales," according to Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows Advertising and Public Relations of San Mateo, California."Businesses of all kinds of can use the math to help them increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk, says Barrows, and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator...and as they say in advertising, "It really works!" The math he is referring to is some math he developed that he calls "The Barrows Popularity Factor." (www.barrows.com/bpfinfo.html)THE REASON THE MATH WORKS IS VERY SIMPLE:The Barrows Popularity Factor is a mathematical equation that reduces the relationship between advertising and sales to its lowest possible common denominator...namely:"How much did you sell? divided by/How much did you Advertise?" (But don't do the math in dollars, do it in units per gross impressions.)In mathematical terms, the formula looks like this:The Barrows Popularity Factor=How much did you sell (in units) divided by/How much did you advertise? (in gross impressions)The answer you get is a rate of return on gross impressions. (Gross impressions is the number of ads multiplied by the audience per ad.)"Once you quantify your rate of return on gross impressions, then you can start using some additional math to help you determine the best way to spend your advertising budget," according to Barrows.The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com.HOW CAN BUSINESSES USE THIS MATH AND WHY DOES IT WORK SO WELL?Some of the questions that every business looks at regarding advertising are as follows:1) How much should you spend on advertising?2) How should you spend it?3) What should you say?4) What is the best media mix for your company and your advertising budget?5) Which ads and which media are producing the best results?6) Which media should you increase and by how much?7) Which media can you decrease and by how much?8) How is your competition spending their advertising budget?9) How is your competition affecting the sales of your product and services?...and a lot of other questions along these same lines."The answers to these kinds of questions are very complex and there is no way to quantify all of the intangibles that affect the sales of a product...intangibles like the demand for a product, the availability of product, the consumer's propensity to spend, whether you had a good sales force or a great sales force during the period of time of a specific promotion, and even the weather can't be quantified with cold, hard numbers...and all of these factors are intertwined,"says Barrows."Plus, everything about the product and everything that you do to promote a product, and everything in the marketplace that affects the sales of a product will be reflected in the 'Popularity' of your product...and that is the essence of 'The Barrows Popularity Factor.'" It quantifies the effectiveness of your advertising because it lets you measure the "popularity of a product and its promotion," and in doing so, it lets you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales."In short, the easy-to-use math in 'The Barrows Popularity Factor' will allow you to test and compare your advertising copy and media, better, faster and less expensively. Plus, it will give you more of the information you need to help you fine-tune your entire marketing program to help produce much higher sales and profit, says Barrows, and any company that is trying to figure out the best way to spend their advertising budget should take a look at this math immediately.You can read the whole booklet in about an hour and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator,"says Barrows.(NOTE TO EDITORS: Media companies can also use this math to help them increase their own advertising revenue because they can use the math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising much more effective. Plus, media companies can also use this math to help them plan their own advertising campaigns to help them increase their circulation, increase their audience and increase their advertising revenue.)Barrows has also developed several new and unique proposals for some projects and promotions that could help generate tremendous advertising revenues for media companies.One of these proposals is for an Advertising Giveaway Promotion that would be set up in a very special way that could help generate a tremendous amount of new business for all kinds of media companies.Companies that would be interested in taking a look at these proposals should contact Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.For additional information about the advertising math and the proposals, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com.