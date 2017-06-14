 
Bravo TV Fetured & Relationship Expert James Sama Stops By King Talk

 
 
June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Bravo Tv star and Fox News Magazine feature James Sama speaks to fashion designer Adonis King and celebrity stylist Mychal Matt for KING TALK PODCASTS about how social media like Tinder and Grindr are changing the dating game forever. James has a new show called New School Romance. James' mission is to bring romance and dignity back to dating while helping men and women raise their standards and find higher quality, happier relationships. James broaches difficult topics that challenge reader to reflect on their own approaches and determine how they can live happier lives with more fulfilling relationships. He shares secrets to dating, how to keep a healthy relationship, why its important to be yourself and what new school romance means. James Sama hit blog site reached 37 million readers in under 4 years and YouTube videos have over million views over all. Now James wants to help  people find love in LA. On iTunes and Podomatic search KING TALK PODCASTS Full interview here.

Visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/king-talk/id1137428259?mt=2


http://www.JamesMSama.com

http://www.Twitter.com/JamesMSama

https://www.facebook.com/pages/James-M-Samacom/137842629568460
