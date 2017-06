MetaExperts™ Announces a Free Go/No Go Assessment Tool for Executives

Contact

Kim Crabtree

***@metaops.com Kim Crabtree

End

-- MetaExperts™parent company, MetaOps, Inc., has developed one of the most extensive and innovative Operational Excellence best practice information centers, and are now making its most essential tools, tactics and tips available to business leaders on demand. The second in a limitless series of must have tools is titled a Go/No Go Assessment tool, designed to help executives get 100% confident before starting a major initiative, minor project, new contract and/or hiring new talent. It is absolutely free, with no strings attached, here: https://results.metaexperts.com/go-no-go-assessment/This invaluable four-part tool includes:·A spreadsheet based tool you can use every time you consider an improvement project (or any initiative).·An instruction aid: The quick-access guide to how to optimally use the electronic tool.·A 30 Minute webinar describing how to pick the right projects and overcome the barriers to funding.·Plus, a no-cost, 30-minute free Strategy Session with Ron Crabtree - www.linkedin.com/in/roncrabtree who will personally help you strategize to turn the "NO GO" into "GO".MetaOps, Inc. CEO Ron Crabtree explains why he's created this free executive tool: "As leaders, we all have so many important things we just must get done in business, but there are always resource constraints, and degrees of confusion about what the outcome ROI will really look like. This easy-to-use, 10 question tool takes that guesswork away. Properly completed, whether you should launch into an initiative right now, or hold off, will be crystal clear."MetaExperts™are extreme Operational Excellence (OpEx) talent on-deck consulting, training, and get-it-done partners. MetaExperts™is not a consulting company, but a global network of OpEx deployment experts and resources for flexible, on-demand short-term contract or contract-to-hire needs. MetaExperts™align with your industry and OpEx initiatives (i.e. successes in Lean, Business Process Improvement, change management, etc.), and are vetted through our unique 300+ Screening and Evaluation Process that thoroughly shakes out each contender's skill-set, tool-kits and experience. Download all these great tools by following LinkedIn showcase page here: http://bit.ly/ 2qlnzrW