MetaExperts™ Announces a Free Go/No Go Assessment Tool for Executives
This invaluable four-part tool includes:
·A spreadsheet based tool you can use every time you consider an improvement project (or any initiative).
·An instruction aid: The quick-access guide to how to optimally use the electronic tool.
·A 30 Minute webinar describing how to pick the right projects and overcome the barriers to funding.
·Plus, a no-cost, 30-minute free Strategy Session with Ron Crabtree - www.linkedin.com/
MetaOps, Inc. CEO Ron Crabtree explains why he's created this free executive tool: "As leaders, we all have so many important things we just must get done in business, but there are always resource constraints, and degrees of confusion about what the outcome ROI will really look like. This easy-to-use, 10 question tool takes that guesswork away. Properly completed, whether you should launch into an initiative right now, or hold off, will be crystal clear."
Kim Crabtree
***@metaops.com
