ETwater Chosen as a Money-Saving Product by BUILDINGS Magazine
Finalists were evaluated by the BUILDINGS editorial staff for the money-saving qualities they offer to building owners and facility managers in areas such as energy efficiency, water savings, and maintenance.
About BUILDINGS
BUILDINGS Media serves more than 74,000 commercial building owners and facility managers in North America. Its magazine, newsletters and website provide information that helps subscribers and users make smarter decisions about managing, operating and renovating their facilities.
About ETwater
ETwater helps people understand their landscapes and save water. The cloud-based ETwater platform takes environmental data from multiple sources and provides intelligent, automated water irrigation plans and schedules. In addition, with our solution you have real-time monitoring and management capability from any mobile or smart device. For more information, please visit http://www.etwater.com
