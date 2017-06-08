 
ETwater Chosen as a Money-Saving Product by BUILDINGS Magazine

 
 
ETwater HermtCrab smart irrigation controller
ETwater HermtCrab smart irrigation controller
NOVATO, Calif. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- ETwater is proud to announce that BUILDINGS has selected its weather-based smart irrigation controller HermitCrab®  as a 2017 Money-Saving Product winner. This product is a member of an elite group of 41 products showcased in the June 2017 issue of BUILDINGS and online at www.BUILDINGS.com.

Finalists were evaluated by the BUILDINGS editorial staff for the money-saving qualities they offer to building owners and facility managers in areas such as energy efficiency, water savings, and maintenance.

About BUILDINGS

BUILDINGS Media serves more than 74,000 commercial building owners and facility managers in North America. Its magazine, newsletters and website provide information that helps subscribers and users make smarter decisions about managing, operating and renovating their facilities.

About ETwater

ETwater helps people understand their landscapes and save water. The cloud-based ETwater platform takes environmental data from multiple sources and provides intelligent, automated water irrigation plans and schedules. In addition, with our solution you have real-time monitoring and management capability from any mobile or smart device. For more information, please visit http://www.etwater.com

Contact
Kevin Heverin
Marketing Director
***@etwater.com
