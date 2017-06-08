 
Smashmallow To Exhibit Artisanal Snackable Marshmallows At Summer Fancy Food Show

Premium Marshmallow Brand Showcases Product Line and Two New Flavors at Specialty Food Trade Show
 
 
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- SMASHMALLOW, an artisanal snackable marshmallow brand, launched by Jon Sebastiani's Sonoma Brands team will introduce Summer Fancy Food show attendees to their product roster, including two newly launched fan-inspired flavors. The new flavor formulations, Mocha Chip and Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed, were created in response to customer feedback and will be available for all attendees to sample the guilt-free sweet treat at Booth #5571.

The entire roster of SMASHMALLOW treats are made with 100% organic sugar and all-natural, gluten-free ingredients. These better-for-you reinventions of the traditional marshmallow come in fun flavor "smash-ups" including: Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip, Strawberries & Cream, Root Beer Float, Toasted Coconut and Pineapple and the newest additions of Mocha Chip and Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed.  Each indulgent flavor "smash-up" contains only 80 calories per serving and less than 1 gram of fat, perfect to satisfy a sweet treat guilt-free.

"We have received an explosive response and off-the-charts feedback since SMASHMALLOW launched last summer and we are so excited to introduce the fun flavors to attendees at the show this year, "said Sonoma Brands CEO and Founder Sebastiani. "We listened to our customers and reformulated two new flavors to create more flavorful and indulgent pairings. This resulted in the creation of Mocha Chip and Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed. The new formulations complement the existing product line seamlessly as a delicious and guilt-free treat that is a perfect snack or incredible addition to a summertime s'more."

Summer Fancy Food Show will take place June 25-27, 2017 at the Javits Convention Center, which is located at 655 W. 34th St. New York, NY. Attendees are invited to sample all of SMASHMALLOW's products at Booth #5571. For more details on the trade show, please visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/shows-events/summer-fancy-f... for more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com; for more information about SMASHMALLOW, please visit www.smashmallow.com.

###

About SMASHMALLOW

Seeking to revitalize the sleepy sweets category, SMASHMALLOW offers premium 'snackable' marshmallows that offer a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum in every 20-calorie whipped to perfection pouf.  SMASHMALLOW is made with 100% organic sugar and simple natural ingredients that deliver a clean-label indulgence perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth.  Available in 7 (and counting) flavor smash-ups, SMASHMALLOW is the perfect anytime, anywhere snack.   For more information on SMASHMALLOW, please visit www.smashmallow.com.
Source:SMASHMALLOW
