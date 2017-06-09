News By Tag
Meet Teen/YA Author John Darryl Winston at Black Stone Bookstore 5pm-7pm on Friday, June 15, 2017
Join John for a reading, signing, and Q&A during the 14th annual Ann Arbor Book Festival.
The IA series is a genre-defying origin story featuring thirteen-year-
Black Stone Bookstore is located at 214 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
John will be one of eight featured authors at his publisher's booth, BHC Press, during the street fair on Saturday, June 17th from noon until 5pm.
John Darryl Winston is a graduate of The Recording Institute of Detroit, Wayne State University, The Motion Picture Institute of Michigan, and received his MA and MFA in Creative Writing from Wilkes University. Winston currently lives with his daughter, Marquette, in Michigan and intends to acquire an African Grey parrot one day when he conquers his irrational fear of birds.
To learn more about John and his books, visit his publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/
For a complete list of author appearances during the Ann Arbor Book Festival visit the festival website at http://aabookfestival.org/
Contact
J. Firestone
***@bhcpress.com
