 
News By Tag
* teen and YA books
* Author Event
* Book Signing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Meet Teen/YA Author John Darryl Winston at Black Stone Bookstore 5pm-7pm on Friday, June 15, 2017

Join John for a reading, signing, and Q&A during the 14th annual Ann Arbor Book Festival.
 
 
John Darryl Winston
John Darryl Winston
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Teen/YA author John Darryl Winston will be at Black Stone Bookstore on Friday, June 15, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm where he'll be reading, signing, and hosting a discussion of his debut novel IA:INITIATE. "It's an honor to be a part of the Ann Arbor Book Festival, and I'm looking forward to sharing Naz's story with everyone," stated Winston. "I'm a teacher and I created this story, this world, to show readers what can be achieved when we believe in ourselves."

The IA series is a genre-defying origin story featuring thirteen-year-old orphan Naz Andersen whose only goal in life is keeping his sister safe. He's ordinary—or so he thinks—and the only way he can survive is to discover the supernatural world within.

Black Stone Bookstore is located at 214 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

John will be one of eight featured authors at his publisher's booth, BHC Press, during the street fair on Saturday, June 17th from noon until 5pm.

John Darryl Winston is a graduate of The Recording Institute of Detroit, Wayne State University, The Motion Picture Institute of Michigan, and received his MA and MFA in Creative Writing from Wilkes University. Winston currently lives with his daughter, Marquette, in Michigan and intends to acquire an African Grey parrot one day when he conquers his irrational fear of birds.

To learn more about John and his books, visit his publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/

For a complete list of author appearances during the Ann Arbor Book Festival visit the festival website at http://aabookfestival.org/

Contact
J. Firestone
***@bhcpress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
Tags:teen and YA books, Author Event, Book Signing
Industry:Books
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BHC Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share