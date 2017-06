Meet Teen/YA Author John Darryl Winston at Black Stone Bookstore 5pm-7pm on Friday, June 15, 2017

Join John for a reading, signing, and Q&A during the 14th annual Ann Arbor Book Festival.

John Darryl Winston

Contact

J. Firestone

***@bhcpress.com J. Firestone

End

-- Teen/YA author John Darryl Winston will be at Black Stone Bookstore on Friday, June 15, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm where he'll be reading, signing, and hosting a discussion of his debut novel IA:INITIATE. "It's an honor to be a part of the Ann Arbor Book Festival, and I'm looking forward to sharing Naz's story with everyone," stated Winston. "I'm a teacher and I created this story, this world, to show readers what can be achieved when we believe in ourselves."The IA series is a genre-defying origin story featuring thirteen-year-old orphan Naz Andersen whose only goal in life is keeping his sister safe. He's ordinary—or so he thinks—and the only way he can survive is to discover the supernatural world within.Black Stone Bookstore is located at 214 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti, Michigan.John will be one of eight featured authors at his publisher's booth, BHC Press, during the street fair on Saturday, June 17th from noon until 5pm.John Darryl Winston is a graduate of The Recording Institute of Detroit, Wayne State University, The Motion Picture Institute of Michigan, and received his MA and MFA in Creative Writing from Wilkes University. Winston currently lives with his daughter, Marquette, in Michigan and intends to acquire an African Grey parrot one day when he conquers his irrational fear of birds.To learn more about John and his books, visit his publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/ For a complete list of author appearances during the Ann Arbor Book Festival visit the festival website at http://aabookfestival.org/