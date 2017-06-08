News By Tag
Tickets Available for June 26 Agricultural Day Dinner at Spanish Hills Country Club
A limited number of tickets are now available for the cocktail hour, dinner and auction that follows the 7th Annual Ventura County Agricultural Day Golf Tournament taking place Monday, June 26 at the Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo.
The reception begins at 3 p.m. with farm-to-bar cocktails from award winning mixologist Patrick Reynolds and farm-to-table appetizers prepared by Chef Tim Kilcoyne. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by a live auction. Speaking at the dinner will be Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzalez. Latin guitarist Xocoyotzin Moraza will perform.
Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at https://vcagdaygolfdinner.eventbrite.com. Tickets are still available for the 18-hole, Texas Scramble golf tournament taking place earlier in the day. For more information about the tournament, go to http://www.seeag.org/
About SEEAG
Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab" program based in Ventura County teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 15,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.
