MtB Entertainment Will Release New Single From Marcus Christ Called "If I Die Tonight" This Month!!
New Commercial Single to be released from MtB Entertainment's artist Marcus Christ Called "If I Die Tonight" for Worldwide Distribution!!
The new single "If I Die Tonight" was produced by Dj Exclusive Beatz, and this producer was not expected to produce any of Marcus Christ's music since MtB Entertainment has been producing a few compositions lately since it has access to in-house production which reduce costs and increase profits. However, this new song has already created a buzz. MtB Entertainment is not expecting record breaking sales, but they do expect improvement. Most people say you can hear Marcus Christ improving song by song as he masters his trade. Marcus Christ has already been featured in interviews, blogs, and radio stations worldwide. MtB Entertainment's musical releases are available for purchase and download online at places such as Amazon, iTunes, and Cdbaby.
Visit MtB Entertainment's Website at:
http://mtbentertainment.weebly.com
Visit Marcus Christ artist page at:
http://store.cdbaby.com/
Contact
MtB Entertainment
***@aol.com
End
