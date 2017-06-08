 
AHAC of MA Honor Guard for Tall Ships in Boston

Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Honor Guard at the State House for the Ships Captains hosted by Governor Charlie Baker
 
 
CrestLogoJPeg
BOSTON - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Sail Boston will host the tall ships from 17 - 22 June. The Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts will be the honor guard for a reception attended by the foreign ships captains on 18 June hosted by his Excellency Charlie Baker, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the State House.

The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts is the oldest chartered military organization in the western hemisphere, founded by a member of the Honourable Artillery Company of London. Its charter was granted in March 1638 by the Great and General Court of Massachusetts Bay and signed by Governor John Winthrop. The "AHAC" is the 3rd oldest chartered military organization in the world behind the Swiss Guard, founded in 1506 and the Honourable Artillery Company of London, founded in 1537. The membership has included 10 Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, 4 Presidents of the United States and service men and women that have fought in every war and conflict in service to their colony, Commonwealth, and Nation.

www.ahac.us.com

