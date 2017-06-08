 
News By Tag
* Mattress
* UK
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Deals
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wembley
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Mattrex - Get the Comfort You Deserve - Online mattresses UK

A new online mattress UK store - Latex Mattresses, Memory Foam Mattresses, Open Spring Mattresses, Pocket Spring Mattresses
 
WEMBLEY, England - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- http://mattrex.co.uk is a new mattress online store based in UK. The have a wide variety of mattresses - Latex Mattresses, Memory Foam Mattresses, Open Spring Mattresses, Pocket Spring Mattresses with amazing prices. They are currently having up to 60% off on all their products.

The mattress market in the UK has witnessed a significant change in business dynamics in the last decade. With time and advances in mattress manufacturing technology, the market has metamorphosed from a slow-pace, no-growth market to a dynamic, aggressive market. Consumer awareness, change in lifestyles, new mattress manufacturing technology, and product innovations have altered the market dynamics. Along with the increasing demand from the Baby Boomer segment, factors such as the introduction of innovative sleeping solutions and enhanced marketing and visibility of these products online have contributed toward the growth of the mattress market in the UK.

Mattrex is very fast growing online mattress store that deserves your attention.
End
Source:Mattrex
Email:***@mattrex.co.uk
Tags:Mattress, UK
Industry:Deals
Location:Wembley - Middlesex - England
Subject:Websites
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share