Mattrex - Get the Comfort You Deserve - Online mattresses UK
A new online mattress UK store - Latex Mattresses, Memory Foam Mattresses, Open Spring Mattresses, Pocket Spring Mattresses
The mattress market in the UK has witnessed a significant change in business dynamics in the last decade. With time and advances in mattress manufacturing technology, the market has metamorphosed from a slow-pace, no-growth market to a dynamic, aggressive market. Consumer awareness, change in lifestyles, new mattress manufacturing technology, and product innovations have altered the market dynamics. Along with the increasing demand from the Baby Boomer segment, factors such as the introduction of innovative sleeping solutions and enhanced marketing and visibility of these products online have contributed toward the growth of the mattress market in the UK.
Mattrex is very fast growing online mattress store that deserves your attention.
