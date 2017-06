Global Security Review Launches Website & Newsletter: the Global Security Brief

Stratagem Institute officially announces the launch of Global Security Review, a publication featuring analysis & commentary on geopolitical and security issues.

-- Stratagem Institute Inc officially announces the launch of its new venture, Global Security Review, a digital media platform that provides access to highly relevant and in-depth news coverage and commentary focused on international security and the geopolitical order. Already, thousands of internationally-minded investors, individuals, professionals, and organizations rely on Global Security Review for actionable, relevant, and solutions-driven foreign policy and national security news and analysis.Global Security Review provides readers with unique access to experts in matters of national security, defense, intelligence, and foreign policy. Recently, the publication featured the former Director of the Carter Center's Americas program, Jennifer McCoy, Ph.D., in the series: Crisis in Venezuela (available on Global Security Review's website). Dr. McCoy, currently the Distinguished University Professor of Political Science at Georgia State University, is a renowned expert on democratization and polarization, and conflict prevention and mediation."We've observed an increase in demand for international political news and information, with the media market in this space expanding as tensions in international relations grow, with escalating geopolitical instability. Foreign propaganda outlets like RT and Sputnik News are exploiting heightened media consumption by publishing disinformation that is designed to sow confusion and doubt over fact-based reporting. As a niche publication, lacking the editorial burden traditional news publishers carry, Global Security Review can cover topics of critical importance that may go otherwise underreported by traditional news outlets," says Joshua Stowell, President of Stratagem Institute, and Publisher of Global Security Review.Mr. Stowell adds, "Because we focus heavily on the possible long-term outcomes of a given scenario, our content is read by investors, international business executives, students, and other individuals interested in the security of a particular state or region.Global Security Review reaches thousands of globally-conscious executives, professionals, individuals, and organizations on its social media channels, its website ( https://globalsecurityreview.com ), and through its daily email, the Global Security Brief.Access additional information about the publication, or subscribe to the Global Security Brief by visiting: https://GlobalSecurityReview.com/ Brief/ https://globalsecuritybrief.com