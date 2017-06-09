News By Tag
* Beach
* Sand
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Identified Powder Pouch® Powder Pouch for Newest DRTV Campaign
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Powder Pouch®
Families love playing and relaxing on the beach, and Powder Pouch® makes it a breeze to brush away the sand that comes with it. The soft cotton pouch is colorfully styled and pre-filled with a starting supply of all natural cornstarch powder. Whether relaxing on the shore or when dressing to leave the beach, each use Powder Pouch® releases just enough powder to gently remove sand from skin, leaving you smooth and comfortable. When the pouch is empty, it's refillable, fully washable and reusable. Each Powder Pouch® will last for several seasons.
"After sustained year over year growth, to be contacted by As Seen On TV was a significant milestone for Powder Pouch," said Jeff Conway, who co-created the beach essential with his wife, Mary. "We've received unparalleled response from retailers and customers to our partnership with As Seen On TV."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Powder Pouch will be appearing in 30- and 15-second spots set to air nationwide featuring the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. At a price point of just $9.99 with a buy-three-get-
"Being based in one of the country's premier beach destinations, we know well the potential of Powder Pouch, and are excited to have the company on board for its upcoming campaign with As Seen On TV," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "This product looks like a true beach-bag staple — a must-have for all those who love the beach as much as we in South Florida do."
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Powder Pouch, please visit www.powderpouch.com.
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
***@drtv.pro
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse