Ardmore's Big Dig: A Free Construction-Themed Carnival For The Whole Family

 
 
Ardmore's Big Dig
Ardmore's Big Dig
 
ARDMORE, Pa. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ardmore Initiative along with several Cricket Avenue businesses will present the Big Dig on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 9:00am to 12:00pm. The family-oriented construction carnival will take place along Cricket Avenue and on the building site of One Ardmore Place, the 110-unit apartment being built by Dranoff Properties in Ardmore's vibrant downtown.  The Big Dig is the first in a series of community events being rolled out by the business community to spotlight Ardmore as a live, work and play destination.

"Big trucks, digging holes and hands-on building stations is what the Big Dig is all about," said Carrie Kohs, owner of pucciManuli the award winning toy store and a Big Dig host business.  "Lots of exciting things are happening in Ardmore and events like the Big Dig give us the opportunity to showcase Ardmore to the region."

The fun-filled morning designed by child-experts will allow participants to tour a live construction site and touch and take photos with large-scale construction equipment including dump trucks and excavators.  A series of build, dig and learn stations will be set up to challenge and develop the building skills of youngsters.

Ardmore's Big Dig will start at 9:00am sharp.  The first stop for arriving guests is pucciManuli (35 Cricket Avenue) where children will receive a complimentary hard hat, construction swag bag and "blueprints" for the day and will register for the Big Dig giveaway.  Next will be tours of the construction site and a series of activity stations.  Free giveaways will include DIY decorative stickers, construction site access lanyard, construction tote bag, coloring sheet and crayons, and construction tattoos.

The full line-up of free construction themed activities includes the following:

• Touch-A-Truck – Guests will have the opportunity to see and touch some of their favorite big trucks and heavy machinery up close, as well as meet some of the operators of this equipment. Vehicles on display to include two excavators, a skid steer and a dump truck.
• Diggin' Dirt Sensory Station – Little ones will have an opportunity to dig their own holes using dirt from the construction site and operate small construction vehicles.
• Build-A-Building – Children of all ages will have the opportunity to test their construction skills using various construction methods and techniques. Building materials will be supplied, including toothpicks/marshmallows, red cardboard bricks, various sized cardboard boxes and more.
• Dump Truck Cookie Decorating – Kids will have the opportunity to decorate their own dump truck cookie, provided by Viking Pastries (located at 39 Cricket Avenue, across from One Ardmore Place)
• Imagination Playground Building Blocks – Lulu's Casita will bring over their big, blue imagination building blocks kids can use to build and stack with.
• Build-Your-Own-Snack – Kids will be given a small construction lunchbox to fill with various snacks including mini donuts (to resemble wheels), pretzel rods, pirate's booty and more!

All families that attend Ardmore's Big Dig will be entered in a special drawing to win special construction-themed prizes for the whole family. Prizes to date include:

• Family four-pack of tickets to Diggerland
• $100 gift certificate to Lulu's Casita
• $100 in pucciManula to pucciManuli
• Construction gear from Harkins Builders

The morning is also a learning opportunity for adults who will be able to view the site from inside the fence where they may ask questions and learn more about the mixed-use project that will include luxury apartments, street-level retail space and a three-deck public parking garage.

"Ardmore is hip, fun, family-friendly place to visit and live.  There are many exciting things happening that are changing our small town for the better," said Christine Vilardo, Executive Director of the Ardmore Initiative.  An event like the Big Dig brings the community out to share in and celebrate the progress that we are making."

Ardmore's Big Dig is free and open to the public.  RSVP is requested for proper planning by visiting, bit.ly/bigdigrsvp. Swag bags are available to the first 300 people that check-in on the morning of the event. All families entering the site will be required to wear closed-toe shoes and sign release forms.  All minors will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian while on the construction site.  Closed toed shoes are required (no sandals). In the event of rain, Ardmore's Big Dig will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017. For any additional information, visit www.destinationardmore.com (http://destinationardmore.com/) or call 610-645-0540.

Ardmore's Big Dig is organized and presented by Ardmore Initiative (define role), pucciManuli and Lulu's Casita and is sponsored by One Ardmore Place, Harkins Builders and Viking Pastries.
Source:Ardmore Initiative
Click to Share