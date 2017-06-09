Country(s)
Kingman Hotel Transforms With Community
The Ramada Kingman Hotel enjoys success along with revitalized Route 66 Community.
High school proms and political rallies featuring nationally recognized dignitaries took place there, and celebrities and film crews shooting in the area were also guests.
Fast forward to the 21 st century, the era of renaissance on Route 66. The former Holiday Inn is now Ramada Kingman and Canyon 66, a full-service resort where the essence of the Route 66 mystique and experience is captured in the lobby décor, with colorful murals, and in the gift shop. The historic motel is recognized internationally among Route 66 enthusiasts as a destination, and increasingly hosts tour companies traveling this storied road or visiting the scenic wonders of the Grand Circle.
However, resultant of its location in Kingman, Arizona, the motel is also an all-season destination.
Kingman is a vacation paradise summer or winter with its proximity to forested mountain parks, the Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon Caverns, scenic hiking and mountain bike trails, white water rafting, wildlife parks, museums, wineries, microbreweries, festivals, and the remote village of Supai with its thundering waterfalls in deep red rock canyons.
Developing international and national recognition of Kingman as a vacation destination is a continued effort by members of the local business community and the Hotel itself. Ramada Kingman has played an integral part of the expanding promotional network, and is sponsoring numerous projects that support and encourage tourism.
For more information about Ramada Kingman, group rates, special events organized for groups, or other services, please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at bobw@ramadakingman.com or by phone at (928) 715-2463.
About Ramada Kingman
The Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona known for its expansive mural displays. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak on the line connecting Los Angeles with Chicago, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available. McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk, thirty-miles from Laughlin, Nevada and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information about the Hotel please visit: RamadaKingman.com
Contact
Robert Walton
(928) 715-2463
bobw@ramadakingman.com
